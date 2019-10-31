Applied Food Sciences Debuts CoffeeProtein

AUSTIN, Texas— Applied Food Sciences (AFS) debuted CoffeeProtein, the brand-new plant-based protein at SupplySide West. CoffeeProtein is an innovative, organic protein extract from green coffee beans. Everybody loves coffee, so ‘protein from coffee’ has a trustworthy appeal. Plant proteins are quickly becoming one of the most desirable ingredients in the natural products industry. With an excellent sensory profile and immediate consumer familiarity, CoffeeProtein™ has a clear advantage over others.

Protein Market

Companies are trying to get protein in everything! Crackers, cookies, gummies, juices, cold brew coffees, and bars top a long list of products with protein-related claims. Protein continues to be one of the fastest-growing ingredients among global food and beverage launches at +26% CAGR 2014-2018 (Innova Market Insights).

Plant-Based vs. Whey

Whey protein and casein are prominent sources of protein. However, they are both derived from milk, and many consumers experience digestibility issues such as bloating, gas, or stomach cramps. Whey protein also flows contrary to many ‘hot buttons’ like dairy-free, vegan, Non-GMO, etc.

Plant proteins are an attractive alternative as they are void of many common allergens and tend to meet the requirements of popular diets such as vegan, paleo, and keto. Plant protein can also have additional phytonutrients like amino acids, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. While plant protein has a lot to offer, one challenge is that formulating with plants can add bitter flavor and poor solubility. Enter CoffeeProtein™.

Organic CoffeeProtein Advantages

Coffee protein has an excellent sensory profile, which makes it a clear advantage over other plant-based proteins. The smooth texture and excellent mixability help it incorporate into a wide range of applications with ease. CoffeeProtein™ is considered a ‘whole food protein,’ as opposed to an isolate, which means it provides other valuable phytonutrients, like antioxidants and fiber. CoffeeProtein™ is also USDA Organic and Non-GMO. When brands add ‘Coffee Protein’ to their label, consumers are already familiar with the source and excited to try it.

30% Protein [Caffeine Free]

Excellent Sensory Profile

Smooth Texture for RTDs

Environmental Impact

Transparency is essential when it comes to sourcing organic coffee. Responsibility is a win-win as consumers are willing to spend more for products that align with their values relating to clean, ethically-sourced organic ingredients – 31% more, according to Mintel (source: Mintel Report for AFS Innovation Retreat).

AFS sources all of its coffee with a focus on environmental stewardship, economic accountability, and social responsibility. AFS practices the principle of ‘show me, don’t tell me’ and created a series of video assets demonstrating integrity from farm to label, supplying the full story of CoffeeProtein™ to customers.

About AFS

Applied Food Sciences brings inspiration and innovation to ingredients for companies in the natural products industry. Quality is transparent from seed to label through organic farming, ethical sourcing, and sustainability. AFS cares about every stakeholder from rural farmers to the largest companies in the world.