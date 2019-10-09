Berner Food & Beverage Launches New Retort Beverage Line for RTD Coffee Industry

CHICAGO– Berner Food & Beverage, Inc. (“Berner” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of shelf-stable, dairy-based food and beverage products, has announced that it has launched a new, state-of-the-art retort beverage line focused on the production of ready-to-drink (“RTD”) coffee and latte beverages.

The new investment more than doubles Berner’s existing beverage capacity. Berner believes it is the fastest, most technologically advanced retort beverage line in the industry with the broadest set of manufacturing capabilities. The additional capacity is expected to serve new and existing customers and will enable the Company to supply the fast-growing RTD coffee and latte beverage category as the preferred manufacturing partner.

Kurt Seagrist, CEO of Berner, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our newest retort beverage line. Over the last several years, Berner has experienced very strong demand from the RTD coffee category, fueled by large CPG companies, emerging beverage brands, and private label retailers. We are excited to further strengthen our partnerships with our customers by delivering significantly expanded beverage capacity and expertise.”

The new beverage line installation comes approximately two years after Berner completed its transformational facility expansion, which tripled the Company’s manufacturing space. The Company also recently expanded its distribution operations, bringing its total operating footprint to over 1 million square feet, to service growing demand.

Mr. Seagrist continued, “Our significant investments in the business illustrate our continued commitment to serve and partner with our blue-chip customer base. We strive to be innovation leaders with the highest degree of service, technological expertise, and R&D capabilities. We appreciate our customers’ partnerships and look forward to growing new and existing relationships.”

For more information on Berner Food & Beverage, please visit bernerfoods.com.

About Berner Food & Beverage Inc.

Berner Food & Beverage is a leading supplier of shelf-stable, dairy-based food and beverage products to large CPG companies, emerging beverage brands, and private label retailers nationwide. The Company is a single source partner for food and beverage products including RTD coffees and teas, dips, sauces, and snacks. The Company maintains the highest credentials and certifications including SQF2000 Level III, organic certified, HACCP certified, and meets the stringent standards of virtually every CPG brand and major retailer in North America.