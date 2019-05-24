Ingredion Partners with Clara Foods to Expand Protein Portfolio

WESTCHESTER, Ill.– Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, is inviting food and beverage manufacturers to IFT Booth 2035 to learn more about Clara Foods’ protein portfolio. Clara’s proteins have the superior taste and functionality of animal proteins but with the sustainability and vegan-friendly profile of plant proteins. Whether manufacturers are looking for egg albumen for baking, clean-label antimicrobials, digestive health supplements or pure, clean protein for food or beverages, Clara Foods’ innovative technology is tailor-made for consumers’ preferences. Food Scientists and Business Development Leaders from both Clara Foods and Ingredion will be onsite from June 2-5, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana and available to meet with manufacturers to offer technical expertise and answer any product development questions.

Clara Foods’ proprietary fermentation technology aims to reduce the production and environmental costs of animal proteins.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ingredion to bring these first ingredients to market and redefine how the world produces animal protein at scale,” said Arturo Elizondo, founder and CEO of Clara Foods. “Their global reach across 120 countries and their applications expertise will dramatically expand Clara’s ability to disrupt the protein market as the world’s leading animal-free, animal protein ingredient manufacturer.”

“We recognize that animal-free protein is emerging as a trend and we want to provide our customers with a full range of solutions that work across a wide range of foods and beverages,” said Joe Light, Ingredion’s VP, global development and ingredient technology. “We’re excited to partner with Clara Foods and we look forward to meeting with food and beverage manufacturers at IFT to scale this technology.”

In April 2019, the company announced it would lead the Series B funding round in Clara Foods and under the terms of the agreement, it will partner to globally distribute and market multiple proteins derived from yeast that are traditionally found in eggs.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers’ evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit ingredion.com.

About Clara Foods

Clara Foods, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, is the market leader in engineering, manufacturing and formulating animal-free, animal proteins as ingredients for the global food and beverage industry. Leveraging advanced fermentation to produce functional and nutritional proteins from microorganisms, the Company is reimagining the factory farm model that underpins industrial animal agriculture with a more sustainable, kinder and healthier alternative. Clara Foods is on a mission to decouple the world’s most powerful proteins from the animals that make them. For more information, visit clarafoods.com.