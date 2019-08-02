Stillwater Ingredients Rebrands as Caliper Commercial Ingredients

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.— Stillwater Ingredients, makers of industry-leading soluble CBD ingredients for food and beverage companies, is formally rebranding as Caliper Commercial Ingredients, which will be a division of Caliper Foods.

Caliper Foods is made up of two distinct business lines: Caliper Commercial Ingredients (formerly Stillwater Ingredients) and Caliper Consumer Goods. The business-to-business arm, Caliper Commercial Ingredients, provides shelf stable, clean-label, water-soluble commercial CBD ingredient solutions to CPG companies. Its ingredient lineup, led by Caliper SC (Soluble Cannabinoids), is already being used by some of the nation’s most prominent CPG companies. Caliper Foods’ direct-to-consumer business, Caliper Consumer Goods, will be launching Caliper CBD, a precise and consistent water-soluble CBD powder that consumers can add to anything, in September.

“We see CBD and other cannabinoids as the future of functional ingredients,” says Justin Singer, Co-founder and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to apply our deep food science expertise and manufacturing competence to the developing CBD supply chain as it builds toward large-scale distribution.”

About Caliper Foods

Caliper Foods (caliperfoods.life) is a consumer packaged goods company that offers safe and standardized hemp-derived soluble cannabinoids to both consumers and manufacturers alike. Caliper Foods encompasses two distinct business lines: (1) Caliper Commercial Ingredients, which provides soluble CBD ingredients at scale to food, beverage, supplement, and other CPG manufacturers; and (2) Caliper Consumer Goods, which sells its own line of CBD-infused products nationwide. Caliper Foods was founded in 2014 on the belief that cannabinoids, especially non-psychoactive compounds like CBD, are a major new category in functional ingredients.