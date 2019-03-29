Tatiana Liceti Appointed VP of Tetra Pak North, Central and South America

DENTON, Texas— Tetra Pak has appointed Tatiana Liceti vice president of Tetra Pak North, Central and South America effective April 1, 2019. This follows the appointment of Adolfo Orive to president and CEO of Tetra Pak.

“I am honored to be named vice president for the Americas and look forward to taking on this new challenge,” said Liceti. “This is a dynamic time in our industry and I am excited to lead our talented team as we shape the business for future growth.”

Tatiana Liceti, currently managing director of Tetra Pak Mexico, joined Tetra Pak in 1998. Prior to her current position, she has held various financial and leadership roles with Tetra Pak, including managing director of Andina, managing director of Peru and financial controller, Peru.

A native of Peru, Tatiana Liceti holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lima and an MBA from Babson College.