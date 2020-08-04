Arryved Introduces Touch-Free Taproom Technology

Boulder, Colo. – As the ripple effects of Covid-19 continue to grow, small businesses and communities are looking to local craft breweries for insight on how to weather the storm.

Innovation, flexibility, and resilience are core traits of any successful craft business. While our pandemic economy has certainly magnified and highlighted their importance, these characteristics have always been prerequisites for any operation hoping to survive, much-less thrive. Navigating complex, unprompted, and abruptly changing regulations – which often contradict, or at best confuse – on local, state, and federal levels is a daily challenge for beverage manufacturers. The results of which often require quick adjustments to numerous operational functions. Likewise, any industry-centric vendor or provider wishing to keep their business must also excel at being creative, nimble, and persistent.

Surging startup Arryved is one such craft beverage industry supplier finding traction and resonance thanks to their innovative approach, flexible platform, and long-term solution. “We were born out of a want to make the experience better for everyone,” said Arryved President and Chief Growth Officer, Nancy Trigg. “We’re all craft nerds and idealists at heart. We’ve all got some level of the industry in our blood whether we worked in taprooms, operations, retail or just spent a significant amount of time on a barstool with a fresh beer in hand.”

By quickly shifting their development team’s focus, Arryved was able to roll out new tech like touch-free ordering, online stores, and mobile payment in a wildly condensed time frame. Having all of these capabilities wrapped into one single ecosystem enables establishments to quickly and easily pivot. Turning to-go ordering on and off, adding hands-free payments as doors reopen, and countless other adjustments are already implemented to create a custom-tailored experience without having to continually add or modify operating systems.

Brian Cendrowski, Co-Founder and Governor of Fireforge Craft Brewery had this to share about Arryved’s efforts, “I just wanted to say thank you (Arryved) for all the work you and your team has put into the online store. Since we launched our online store we’re up 75% compared to where we were this same time last week. Customers have really responded positively to the convenience of placing orders online without having to call in.”

“Craft taproom employees and customers alike have always voiced their want for improved service and convenience,” said President and Chief Growth Officer, Nancy Trigg. “We didn’t necessarily think health and safety would play such dominant roles, but the fact that those concerns are addressed and eased is a testament to the strength and versatility of the platform.”

Arryved’s passion for craft also comes through via another industry-endemic quality: collaboration. As personal and professional lives remain in an ever-shifting limbo, Arryved is working in-step with craft breweries to provide solutions to address emerging concerns and critical needs on the part of their employees and customers.

“Since March we’ve been adhering to more of a ‘perpetual pivot’ frame of mind than ‘new normal’. The only thing normal these days is abnormality.” With the concept of collaboration in mind, Trigg continued, “For us, POS stands for Point of Service. We’re nothing without our partners, so why wouldn’t we do everything we can to listen, adjust, and support them.”

One such example is Arryved’s model of offering one price for all their services (both existing and new products) rather than their competitor’s more predominant a la carte offerings. These a la carte arrangements often feature front-loaded enticements like free ‘three-month specials’, etc. For a significant number of craft brewers who opted for these short-term introductory offers, their 90-day window is about up, and they may soon experience what can be felt as the subprime loan of the pandemic. Arryved’s customers, however, face no such looming contracted expenses. Conversely, they know, and have been the recipients of, numerous existing product enhancements, and completely new product rollouts, at zero cost to them, now or ever.

By consistently rolling out new products and upgrading existing ones, Arryved is empowering craft taprooms and brewpubs to safely provide whatever kind of service the law allows. “We’re a Swiss Army Knife kind of a platform,” shared Arryved’s Head of Marketing, Alex Ostler. “We offer whatever our customers need to feel safe and confident: table service, floating service, counter service, and my personal favorite, brew-thru.”

The platform concurrently satiates the needs and wants of customers, Ostler continued, “I honestly can’t think of an ordering scenario that isn’t served by one of the solutions we provide: we’ve got ecommerce, contactless ordering and payment, QR code-based menus and table pay, mobile app, and more.”

About Arryved

Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft beverage service industry: breweries, cideries, distilleries, wineries, brewpubs, and non-brewery taprooms. In four short years we’ve grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of satisfied accounts. We’re a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the craft beverage industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Evolve the archaic Point of Sale system from being a much-maligned obstacle into a flexible Point of Service tool that elevates guest experiences, fosters enhanced server relationships, and provides owners and managers with robust and easily digestible insight to make informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com.

