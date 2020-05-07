Barentz Announces Acquisition of Ingredients Inc

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands — Barentz International, a leading global distributor of life science ingredients, has expanded its activities in the dynamic world of taste and nutrition. The company proudly announces its acquisition of Chicago-based Ingredients Inc – a very successful family business in the USA, and a leading developer and supplier of high-quality ingredients to food and beverage, pet food and nutraceutical manufacturers.

Highlights:

The acquisition diversifies Barentz’ sources, enabling it to deliver a wider range of high-quality ingredient solutions in the USA market.

Ingredients Inc and Barentz share a proven track-record in developing, formulating, manufacturing and producing ingredients and custom-blends for their clients. Both companies add value by developing new ideas and innovative solutions through their expertise and network of specialized application laboratories.

With headquarters in Chicago, and serviced by a network of warehouses, Ingredients Inc strengthens Barentz’ national USA coverage.

“This is a promising new route, from which both parties will immediately benefit from each other’s strengths,” said Jim Stewart, founder and Managing Director of Ingredients Inc. ”For Ingredients Inc, and for me personally, the customer-centric and entrepreneurial spirit of Barentz are of key importance. We are a family business with an extraordinary passion for our customers. We see the same attitude at Barentz: To always strive for better solutions.”

For Barentz’ CEO, Hidde van der Wal, Ingredients Inc’s expertise is an excellent addition to the Barentz family of life science solutions. “This is the way to bundle all the expertise and skills that we have throughout our organization towards developing and implementing innovative and suitable solutions,” he said. “Ingredients Inc has an excellent national USA coverage and we see many opportunities to add our network and our solutions to the country. It will strengthen both our presence in the USA, as well as our global network.” Mr. Van der Wal expects rapid cooperation and results. “We share a similar corporate private culture, ensuring continuity for all employees and offering them new interesting growth perspectives,” he added.

About Ingredients Inc

Ingredient Inc is America’s leading developer and supplier of high-quality ingredients for the USA food market. The company was established in 1985 by Jim and Debbie Stewart, and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, where passionate ingredients engineers work with customers, product developers, producers and marketeers from all over the USA every day to develop and test new ideas. With a strong position in bakery, pet food, beverage, confectionary, dairy, dressings, health and nutrition, the company mainly serves markets in USA and Canada. Ingredients Inc has warehouse locations and distribution centers in Northern California, Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois, Laredo, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts. Find more information on www.ingredientsinc.com.

About Barentz

Barentz is a leading global specialty ingredients distributor for the Human Nutrition, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Animal Nutrition markets. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Barentz distributes ingredients to small and medium-sized enterprises (‘SMEs’) and large customers globally. Barentz sources branded specialty ingredients from leading manufacturers worldwide and its ingredients experts provide value-added technical support (including pre-mixing, blending, ingredient formulation and ingredient testing) from its state-of-the-art, customized formulation centers and application laboratories in Europe, Americas and Asia. Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 60 countries with a strong presence in Europe and Asia, and a growing presence in North America and Latin America. Today, Barentz employs around 1,100 people worldwide, sources ingredients from top global suppliers and serves over 15,000 customers. For more information visit www.barentz.com.

