Crescent Crown Distributing Announces Acquisition of Jim Carey Distributing Company

Crescent Crown Distributing “CCD” is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement to acquire the stock of Jim Carey Distributing Company “JCDC” located in Covington, Louisiana.

The stock sale is expected to close at the end of December 2020 and be operationally integrated by the end of January 2021. The consolidation trend of beer and beverage brands throughout many major U.S. markets has proven to be both beneficial and synergistic towards stronger market effectiveness through horizontal integration of markets over the past 20 years. This strategic acquisition will help capitalize on that opportunity with more economies of scale, effectiveness and efficiency by consolidating JCDC’s Miller Brewing/Heineken/Pabst/Clubtails/Shiner/Sundance Beverages portfolio to CCD’s current distribution footprint throughout St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Livingston, and northern sections of St. James, St. John the Baptist, and St. Charles parishes. The transaction will also allow us to better utilize our existing facilities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge which were designed to handle volume integration opportunities as well as future organic growth throughout the Northshore territory, which has experienced major population growth over the past 15 years.

“Chuck Carey and his family have a deep-rooted history in serving the Northshore (Covington, Mandeville, Hammond, La Place) markets since the end of Prohibition in 1933 and it is an honor to benefit from their many years of market leading execution, customer service and community involvement,” said Bubba Moffett, president of Crescent Crown Distributing. “Chuck, his father Jim, uncle Barney, Jr. and grandfather Barney, Sr. are “Icons” of the Louisiana Beer Industry and the Carey family has been a respected friend and competitive peer over the past 20 years. The Crescent Crown family will strive to carry on the legacy of excellence that their family and team have established over the past 88 years built on the principles of trust, honesty and fair business practices.

About Crescent Crown Distributing

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized wholesale distributor of malt beverages and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana selling over 37 million cases annually. The company has 1,400 valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centers located in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Thibodaux, Louisiana, as well as Mesa and Surprise, Arizona. Additional information regarding the company and brands can be found at https://www.crescentcrown.com.