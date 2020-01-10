Draco Achieves Safe Quality Food Certification of Manufacturing Facilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.— With the growing incorporation of botanical extracts and phyto-concentrates from fruit, vegetables, and herbs into food and beverages, Draco Natural Products has been committed to assuring quality for its manufacturing partners and the general public through all of its ingredients. To ensure continued excellence, recently Draco successfully completed the Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification of its manufacturing facilities, through SGS Systems, Australia division. The specific level of certification is theSQF Food Safety Code for Manufacturing, edition 8.1, tailored for food manufacturers and distribution networks.

The SQF program is a rigorous farm-to-fork food safety and quality certification that helps food producers assure buyers that their food products meet the highest possible global food safety standards. The program is designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all segments of the food supply chain, from the farm to the retail stores. SQF certification utilizes a HACCP based approach to ensure that end products meet all relevant regulations. HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) is an essential requirement for modern food handing and safety. Recognized by brand owners, food service providers, and retail stores worldwide, SQF is recognized internationally by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). SQF was first developed in Australia in 1994.

The process of setting up the SQF comprehensive food safety management system includes examination of all processes and product quality control standards. It requires yearly auditing, along with continual updates and employee training to guarantee ongoing compliance, and improve process management by helping to identify and manage ongoing risk while provide proof of due diligence.

All Draco botanical extract ingredients are 100% natural and meet clean label requirements. Raw plant materials are carefully selected and ethically and sustainably sourced. Extracts are produced in a safe, clean facility that is certified ISO9001, Organic (USDA NOP and EU EEC834 standards), Kosher, Halal, and now SQF superseding FSSC22000 under GFSI; our facility is also compliant with US FDA Food GMP21CFR117, dietary supplement GMP 21CFR111, and HACCP plan. Custom formulation, precision fermentation and supercritical CO 2 extraction are available. All finished extracts undergo rigorous analytical testing to ensure quality, safety and purity.