Infusion Biosciences Announces First Commercial Launch of Hemp-Derived Infuz2O Beverage in The U.S. With Whole Plant Extractions and Kalo

TORONTO— Infusion Biosciences Inc. (“Infusion Biosciences”), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and commercializing innovative hemp and cannabis products, is pleased to announce the first commercial launch of a beverage utilizing its proprietary water-soluble hemp extract ingredient Infuz2O in the United States with KALO (www.drinkkalo.com) (the “Infuz2O Beverage Launch”). The KALO line of beverages is being serviced via a supply agreement with Whole Plant Extractions LLC, (“WPE”) a joint venture between Infusion Biosciences and HillviewMed Inc. (d/b/a/Hillview) (www.HillviewMed.com). The KALO beverage line consist of flavored seltzers with a full entourage of natural hemp phytochemicals including cannabinoids, terpenes, vitamins, minerals & antioxidants with only 15 calories and five ingredients.

“The launch with KALO, a beverage utilizing our proprietary and naturally occurring water-soluble hemp-derived Infuz2O marks an important milestone and is a commercial validation of our APP Technology,” said Dr. Arup Sen, CEO and Director. “The formulation knowledge we are developing for hemp Infuz2O will directly benefit Sproutly Canada Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G), the licensee of APP Technology in Canada, to develop cannabis and hemp beverages and edibles”, added Dr. Sen.

“We are excited to be the first company to bring a full spectrum hemp product to market using Infuz2O proprietary technology,” said Ken Vande Vrede, CEO of Hillview Med. “We feel that with our best in class growing capabilities and APP Technology, we can bring unique beverage experience to consumers that will satisfy their desire for both clean functionality and clean refreshing taste.” Hillview is a leading grower of plants and vegetables for commercial retailers in the Northeast.

Mr. Brian Sudano of Beverage Marketing Company commented, “The versatility of formulating Hemp Infuz2O produced using the ground breaking APP Technology provides WPE and Infusion Biosciences with superior products that can be delivered to consumers in a natural format, low in calories with no chemical formulations or additives aligning it with what consumers are looking for today”

Infusion Biosciences discovered the presence of, and developed proprietary technologies to produce and formulate, naturally occurring cannabinoids (including THC and CBD) and other phytochemicals in cannabis and hemp plants. Unlike chemically formulated oil extracts, Infuz2O water solutions enable the cannabinoids and phytochemicals to be efficiently and rapidly delivered to body as an all natural whole plant phytochemical entourage. Thus consumers rapidly feel hemp’s effects and realize the beneficial experience.

Building on a rich heritage in agriculture, Hillview, a New Jersey based corporation, is dedicated to growing and manufacturing high-quality, safe and effective cannabis and hemp products that support the well-being of every lifestyle. By investing heavily in science and technology, Hillview is leading the hemp and legal cannabis industries in the next generation of cannabis and hemp derived products. Promising transparency and accountability to its consumers, each and every one of its cannabis and hemp derived products is independently third-party lab tested and fully traceable. Hillview owns and operates multiple cultivation and manufacturing facilities, several of which are compliant with the highest certifications including GMP-Compliant, GFSI Certified and USDA Certified Organic. Hillview believes in doing business ethically and partnering with like-minded organizations who share its vision to responsibly advance the cannabis and hemp industries. For more information, visit www.HillviewMed.com.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly trades on the CSE under the ticker CSE:SPR, its core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Its water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

About Infusion Biosciences Inc.

Infusion Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and commercializing proprietary technologies by creating innovative means to deliver the experience and benefits of cannabis and hemp. Scientists at Infusion Biosciences have discovered the presence of, and developed methods to recover (APP Technology), water soluble forms of lipids (oils), including cannabinoids and terpenes, which naturally exist in the cannabis plants and are able to be delivered at scale in an ingredient known as Infuz2O. Its APP Technology is being commercialized in Canada and other international markets via its licensee Sproutly Inc., which trades on the CSE under the ticker CSE:SPR.

For more information on Infusion Biosciences, please visit www.infusionbiosciences.com