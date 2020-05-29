Ingredion and Batory Foods Sign Ingredient Distribution Agreement for Southern California

WESTCHESTER, Ill. – Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, today announced the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Batory Foods. Effective May 24, 2020, the arrangement consolidates Ingredion’s distributor voice in Southern California to help food and beverage manufacturers get the ingredients they need to produce and bring their products to market, faster. Batory Foods will become the authorized licensed distributor of the Company’s ingredient solutions in Southern California.

“Distribution through Batory Foods allows us to focus our go-to-market efforts in a region known to be dynamic, innovative and faster to respond to shifts in consumer demand,” said Gary Leeson, Ingredion’s sales director, distributors. “With solutions ranging from clean label native and functional starches to multi-functional flours and fibers to plant-based proteins and non-GMO modified food starches, Ingredion has the breadth of ingredients to help manufacturers create market-ready products with just-right taste, texture and performance,” Leeson adds.

“Batory Foods will support Southern California customers with easy access to ingredient solutions and systems. We are proud to serve our customers with on-trend ingredient solutions that can help them thrive in an ever-changing marketplace,” said Dan Riesenberg, Batory Food’s sales director. “Given our strong and extensive national distribution coverage, customers outside of Southern California will continue to be able to obtain Ingredion solutions through Batory Foods, as before,” Riesenberg adds.

To learn more or for product and pricing inquiries, orders, and other questions, contact Gary Leeson, Ingredion at 651-894-4216 or Dan Riesenberg, Batory Foods at 213-434-1710.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to create ingredient solutions that make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

About Batory Foods

Founded in 1979, Batory Foods offers a full portfolio of high-quality food ingredients to food and beverage manufacturers throughout the United States. Batory operates a national system of warehouses and distribution centers centered on logistics principles for quick and efficient delivery of products. Visit www.batoryfoods.com

For More Information:

https://www.batoryfoods.com