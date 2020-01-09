QCS Purchasing Names Ken Klug as New CEO

CHICAGO— QCS Purchasing has announced that Ken Klug has been named President and CEO, effective immediately. In his new role, Klug will oversee all operations for QCS Purchasing, a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, which provides supply-chain solutions to the food and beverage industry. The organization provides tools to help nearly 500 members manage their buying more efficiently and effectively. QCS Purchasing has annual purchases in excess of half a billion dollars and agreements with more than 150 high-quality supply partners.

joined QCS Purchasing in November of 2015 as Director of Business Development and Supply Chain. is an accomplished supply chain leader who has been recognized for his ability to build, develop and motivate high-performing teams. Ken is experienced in a variety of functional areas within the supply chain at both a corporate and operational level, from strategic and tactical planning to inventory management to transportation. Previously, Klug served in various positions, including product supply and for the Kraft Food Groups.

replaces former QCS Purchasing CEO, Peter Horvath. Horvath will remain in his role as President of the Quality Chekd Dairies organization.

“Ken has done a great job in strengthening and growing member and supplier relationships within the QCS community, as well as in the overall food and beverage industry,” said Bill Wilberding, QCS Board Chairman. “He is a strong leader and we are confident he will guide our organization to even greater success.”

earned his bachelor’s degree in International Business from Valparaiso University and his MBA from Lewis University.

