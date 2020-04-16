WeStock Secures New Investment

NEW JERSEY– With the support of new funding, WeStock is looking to increase their presence in the food and beverage industry as they work to become the best option for brands to capture consumer demand and grow their retail sales. The round was led by Brooklyn Bridge Ventures and Silicon Road Ventures and closed April 3, 2020. The funds are going directly into reaching more brands this year as WeStock looks to grow.

WeStock helps brands gain access to data and sales help, two things that have been historically expensive for emerging brands. WeStock does this by making it easier for brands to capture product requests. WeStock then works to turn those requests into retail leads and sales data to help emerging brands get the attention of buyers.

With retail shelves becoming increasingly competitive, being able to show retailers exactly how many of their shoppers want to see a particular product on the shelf can be a powerful metric. When you add in the fact that WeStock notifies the consumer when the product hits the shelf, you have a formula that leads to a more successful product launch for both the brand and retailer.

Since launching in early 2019, the company has partnered with over 200 brands and is closing in on almost 100,000 requests processed. The company recently completed Techstars and with the closing of their most recent round they are looking to scale their brand partnerships dramatically this year.

“We are thrilled for what this investment means not only for WeStock but the hundreds of brands we work with,” said Cameron McCarthy, Co-Founder and CEO of WeStock,” emerging brands have an array of different services to choose from when it comes to growing their business and we look forward to continuing to provide them with the best solution to increase retail sales.”

WeStock works with brands in multiple industries, but their focus continues to be the food and beverage industry. WeStock is free to join and has premium tools starting at $99/month.

For More Information

www.westock.io/