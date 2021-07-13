ACTEGA Launches Signite To Transform The ‘No Label Look’ Market For A Zero Waste Future

Wesel, Germany – ACTEGA, manufacturer of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, officially launched Signite- a revolutionary, ACTEGA patented, premium quality decorating solution, designed to significantly reduce, and one day eliminate, waste in label production. Depending on the decoration design, the technology can currently reduce label waste by over 50% compared to a similar footprint pressure sensitive label by elimination the label matrix, reducing the decoration thickness to about a third of that of a typical clear pressure sensitive label and eliminating label media plastic in non-print areas.

Furthermore, with Signite decorations comprising substantially less material mass than alternative modalities such as pressure sensitive labeling and shrink sleeves, this novel alternative is much more accommodating to current recycling processes and the expanding brand led container re-use programs beginning to dominate single-use glass packaging throughout the world. The ground-breaking Signite decorations represent a true alternative to “no-label look” labels, bringing the look and feel of direct to container screen or digital printing with the efficiency of pressure sensitive labeling. The decorations are produced using slightly reconfigured narrow web flexo or hybrid digital printing processes running at standard narrow web printing speeds. Small to mid-sized brands have the potential to utilize these new or modified variations of their printing assets immediately, therefore allowing for relatively seamless scaling of their decoration production as the Signite technology continues to commercialize.

Transfer of the Signite decorations to containers requires designed-for-purpose variations of pressure sensitive labeling equipment. The first Signite in-line applicators launched into the market address rigid cylindrical containers at lower throughput speeds. Subsequent system designs, that are in different stages of prototype development, will address aluminum and asymmetrical containers along with thin-walled container types requiring inflation for decoration transfer. High speed Signite applicator machines and corresponding decoration media are planned as an inherent part of the technology roadmap and are anticipated to move into prototyping in 2022.

“Brands are taking a leadership position on sustainable packaging solutions, with ambitious waste reduction goals and a drive to increase the efficiency and scale of container recyclability,” explains Anthony Carignano, Technical Director Marketing – Signite, ACTEGA. “At the same time, these companies are seeking ways to unlock new high-quality label aesthetics and tactile experiences for premium products.

“Signite offers these brands the best possible chance to meet all of these objectives. The solution is truly game-changing with no other technology delivering plastic waste reduction on this scale. Plus, as the solution advances and becomes compatible with other production processes, such as digital inkjet, the impact on the industry and ultimately, the environment, will only become more significant.”

Signite promises to be a pioneering solution for numerous market sectors and aims in the future to support the high-volume production required by high-profile brands. Today, the solution is ideal for small volume contract decorators and specialty brand owners looking for a substantial differentiator that strengthens their competitive edge.

“In this first phase of the technology’s launch, we have a strong and clear focus on advancing this solution for the glass packaging sector. The end customers initially benefitting from this solution will therefore include producers of craft distilled spirits, micro- or mid-sized winery products, specialty food and non-alcoholic beverages, natural and nutraceutical pharma products, and home glassware, such as candles. With several beta customers already in operation working with glass containers, and additional versions of the technology targeted for rigid PET containers and aluminum beverage cans anticipated over the next few months, we expect the demand for this solution to accelerate its success and rollout across the industry.” says Carignano.

Thorsten Kröller, President Division ACTEGA, concludes, “This is an exciting time for ACTEGA and the industry in general. We are developing and bringing to market a solution that helps brand owners achieve their sustainability targets as well as achieve unique aesthetics for premium labeling. Although it is still in its infancy, Signite represents a huge milestone for the industry and on ACTEGA’s sustainability roadmap.”

About ACTEGA

ACTEGA is a division of the internationally operating specialty chemicals group ALTANA. With production facilities in Europe, North and South America and China, ACTEGA develops, produces, and distributes specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds with a focus on the packaging industry. Following the motto “Packed with Expertise”, ACTEGA does not only offer technically sophisticated product solutions, but also meets the high safety standards of the food, beverages, pharmaceutical and toy industries. Whether for flexible and metal packaging, folding cartons or labels, products by ACTEGA provide packaging with a high-quality appearance and innovative functionalities.

About ALTANA

ALTANA is a global leader in true specialty chemicals. The Group offers innovative, environmentally compatible solutions for coating manufacturers, paint and plastics processors, the printing and packaging industries, the cosmetics sector and the electrical and electronics industry. The product range includes additives, special coatings and adhesives, effect pigments, sealants and compounds, impregnating resins and varnishes, and testing and measuring instruments. ALTANA’s four divisions, BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, and ACTEGA, all occupy a leading position in their target markets with respect to quality, product solution expertise, innovation, and service.

Headquartered in Wesel, Germany, the ALTANA Group has 47 production facilities and 65 service and research laboratories worldwide. Throughout the Group more than 6,500 people work to ensure the worldwide success of ALTANA. In 2020, ALTANA achieved sales of about €2.2 billion. About 7 percent of sales is invested in research and development every year. Its high earning power and high growth rate make ALTANA one of the most innovative, fastest growing, and profitable chemical companies in the world.

For More Information:

https://www.actega.com/es/en/technologies/signite