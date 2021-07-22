Chemi Nutra Appoints Mike Petteruti New President As Scott Hagerman Retires

Austin, Texas – Chemi Nutra, is proud to announce that Michael Petteruti has joined the company as President and General Manager, where he will be responsible for managing all aspects of the business unit. In addition, Chemi Nutra is proud to announce the retirement of Scott Hagerman, who incorporated Chemi Nutra on behalf of Chemi S.p.A., Milan, Italy, nearly 21 years ago.

Mike is well acquainted with the nutritional supplement, food, and pharmaceutical arenas, and has extensive sales and marketing, regulatory compliance, and quality experience related to all these sectors. Mike was formerly Vice President, Gnosis by Lesaffre (formerly Gnosis USA), where under his leadership the company grew significantly, focusing on top quality, value added, clinically validated, health benefiting specialty ingredients. Mike possesses a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from Eastern Connecticut State University, Windham, CT, and has additional finance, regulatory, publication, and patent experience.

“I have known about Chemi Nutra’s history and their strong association with science that offers real benefits to people, and my background working in this arena has been nearly identical. So, I am very excited and eager to be handed the baton at Chemi Nutra, and to continue to tell their story of quality, innovation, and distinct health benefits,” said Petteruti.

“After working a long professional career, with the last 29 years in the natural products arena, it is finally time to hand over the reins to a person that will work diligently to make sure Chemi Nutra will be here 20 years from now. Mike is that person. And I am confident he will continue to tell the story of what makes Chemi Nutra stand out: “Service First” to our great customers; highest knowledge; highest integrity; highest quality; patent protected; novel and branded; clinically validated to provide significant health and performance benefits; and importantly, discovered and manufactured by us in our own company owned plants. Finally, I will have some time to catch up on things and daydream about all the years that flew by. It has been fun, but it has been a lot of hard work too. For sure I will miss my many colleagues and business friends, and all the great times and travels,” said Hagerman.

Chemi Nutra is the U.S. business unit of parent company Chemi S.p.A., a privately held pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company based in Milan, Italy. Chemi, with its own US FDA inspected, cGMP certified manufacturing facilities, is best known in the global nutritional arena for its discovery, commercial development, and introduction of SerinAid PhosphatidylSerine (PS) and AlphaSize Alpha-Glyceryl Phosphoryl Choline (A-GPC), Mediator Phosphatidic Acid (PA),and IronAid Iron Protein Succinylate (IPS) — all widely used, patented, research validated, health benefiting dietary supplement ingredient compounds for enhanced learning, memory, focus, and concentration, muscle mass and strength gains, fat mass loss, greater exercise performance, agility, and power output, youthful wellbeing, healthy hormone levels, iron benefits, and stress reduction. Chemi Nutra’s patented, specialty functional ingredients are widely used in dietary supplements, sports nutrition, men’s, women’s, and children’s health, functional beverages and foods, medical foods, and pet nutrition. We create nutrients.

