Craft Distributors Adds Marketing And Brand Development Experts To Craft Portfolio

MORROW, Calif. — Craft Distributors, the Morrow, Georgia based group seeking to shake up distribution in the USA has expanded its team to include two of the liquor industry’s highest regarded marketing and brand building experts – Bill Henderson and Denise Raab.

Wine and Spirit Industry Veteran Bill Henderson has designed and implemented marketing strategies for award-winning brands such as Grey Goose Vodka, Casamigos Tequila, Jagermeister, and Gekkeikan Sake to name a few. Also joining the team is Denise Raab, who brings more than fifteen years of experience in sales and marketing for new and existing liquor brands, including Casamigos, Monkey 47 and Jagermeister, as well as extensive expertise in collaborating with Distributors.

“Craft spirits are thriving in the US and in Georgia,” said Michael Edmondson, Craft Distributors President. “There are thousands of independent spirit brands across the country and even more places to sell – in stores, restaurants, or bars. Yet, the inefficient log jam created by the established three-tier system gets in the way, and the recent pace of consolidation has done nothing to ease this process.”

Edmondson and his fellow entrepreneur Don McMillian knew there had to be a better way. Creators of an award-winning, best-in-class spirit brand, the two were unable to secure a distributor despite years of effort, so they founded Craft Distributors to change the way spirit brands come to market in Georgia.

The addition of Henderson and Raab to the Craft Distributors team brings a full complement of marketing and brand development services to the independent and craft brands in the Craft Distributors portfolio and those brands seeking distribution in the thriving Georgia market.

“Our stellar team of entrepreneurs and sales professionals has exceptional experience in the beverage alcohol industry,” added Edmondson. “Together we know Georgia, we know the liquor business and we’re ready to put that experience to work.”

Whether building a brand, designing a label, creating a marketing plan that cuts through the myriad of competing messages or finding a distributor to help sell. The Craft Distributors team has been there, and done that – for global powerhouse brands and niche regional bottlings.

