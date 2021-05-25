Gillco Ingredients Enters Distribution Agreement With COSUCRA Inc.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Gillco Ingredients and COSUCRA Inc., the North American subsidiary of parent company COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A., have entered into a distribution agreement. Gillco will be distributing FIBRULINE and FIBRULOSE branded chicory root fiber specialty ingredients as well as NASTAR native pea starch, SWELITE pea cell-wall fiber and PISANE Organic pea protein to end customers across multiple consumer sectors in the U.S.

“We are elated to make this strategic partnership official,” said Mike Montgomery, President of Gillco Ingredients. “Gillco has been selling chicory root fiber since 2001. Our team’s vast experience and knowledge of these products allow us to help our customers every step of the way, from ideation to shelf. With the support of COSUCRA and the addition of the pea portfolio, we will be able to do even more!”

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with COSUCRA and are particularly fond of their “tailor-made” solutions approach. The pea offerings compliment our current ingredient line up perfectly,” said Shelley Becht, Vice President of Sales at Marketing at Gillco Ingredients. “We are honored to be working with a global manufacturer that is dedicated to increasing capacity and mastering its specialty food ingredient offerings. This strategic partnership is a natural fit.”

“I am ecstatic to develop a strategic partnership with Gillco Ingredients,” said Frank Truong, General Manager of COSUCRA Inc. “The Gillco Team has shared values, purpose, vision and passion to deliver a joint solutions approach to end customers. I look forward to our collaboration.”

About Gillco

Southern California based Gillco has redefined the concept of wholesale ingredient distribution. They have partnered with some of the most reputable and innovative ingredient manufacturers in the world to put together an incredible line of label-friendly, sustainable and organic food solutions.

Gillco is strategically positioned with a dozen warehouses nationwide to offer our solutions oriented ingredients quickly and without large minimum orders. Their extensive portfolio includes: clean-label antimicrobials, antioxidants, cocoa and chocolate, edible oils, emulsifiers, enzymes, fibers, gums, proteins, organic and low-calorie sweeteners and starches. With 36 years of ingredient distribution, Gillco prides themselves on extraordinary service, dedicated technical sales team and setting the gold standard for high quality ingredients

About COSUCRA

COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing S.A. has been manufacturing naturally grown specialty food ingredients since 1852, with a current focus on yellow peas and chicory root. COSUCRA with our technological, sustainability and farm to fork traceability leadership positions, is WELL POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE in an ever increasing plant based nutrition consumer demand with the commissioning of our €35 million investment in Belgium during 2018 to increase the capacity of PISANE™ pea protein, SWELITE pea cell-wall fiber, NASTAR™ native and NASTAR Instant (pre-gel) pea starches.

After having completed in 2018 a €35 million investment in the extension of its pea plant in Belgium, COSUCRA is now in a position to further support end customers’ innovation through pea ingredients, including pea protein. To continue its development in the fast-evolving market for plant-based food, COSUCRA is proud to announce the opening of a second pea processing plant in Denmark. The project includes the renovation and upgrading of a former soybean processing plant in the port of Aarhus. The Danish pea processing project is part of Cosucra’s €60 million multi-year development program to support the growth in pea protein and chicory root fiber.

In 1986, COSUCRA launched chicory root fiber product solutions and in 1990, COSUCRA launched pea product solutions. Plant-based protein, gluten-free, allergen-free, sustainable and farm to fork traceability agriculture practices with local farmers in Belgium and France are some of the key consumer drivers that COSUCRA can help address. COSUCRA has Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA NOP organic certifications for its PISANE™ Organic pea protein.

COSUCRA Inc., the North American business will help COSUCRA “to further build customer intimacy and support our partners’ growth in plant-based nutrition.” The company aims to take a ‘solutions-focused approach’ in order to provide customers with relevant concepts that meet local taste preferences.

