Graphic Packaging To Unveil New Machinery Innovations At PACKEXPO 2021

Graphic Packaging International (‘Graphic Packaging’) will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, from September 27-29, 2021. The fiber-based consumer packaging leader will showcase its latest innovations and will debut two new machinery systems at this year’s event.

Attendees will have unprecedented access to the company’s high-speed beverage packaging system, the KeelClip 1600, as well as the low-speed, fully automatic wrap packaging machine for multi-diameters of cans and PET bottles, the Marksman 70.

Douglas Hicks, vice president, machinery, beverage design, at Graphic Packaging said, “Our multi-award winning KeelClip has been a major commercial success, and we’re excited to share the solution and machinery benefits with PACK EXPO attendees. Visitors to Graphic Packaging booth #C-2442 will be able to see first-hand how their packaging operations can be enhanced by utilizing our innovative technology.”

Proven systems from Graphic Packaging’s portfolio will complete the machinery line-up and the team will be on hand to highlight award-winning products from the company’s sustainable and circular-focused portfolio, including the PaperSeal® tray range of products.

In addition, Hicks and Graphic Packaging’s Roxanne McSpadden, director, beverage new product development and marketing will take to the Innovations Stage on Monday, September 27 at 10 a.m., to present ‘How to automate a sustainable, minimal material packaging solution for cans.’

McSpadden commented, “As brands and retailers seek to reduce plastic in their packaging portfolios, they’re looking to converters to provide not just like-for-like functionality but also added-value features and benefits. We’ll be discussing how this can be achieved efficiently, cost-effectively and importantly, at scale. Our machinery and solutions are designed to minimize downtime and unleash the potential of fiber-based packaging for our customers. We look forward to speaking with attendees about how this can work for them.”

To learn more and to speak to a member of the Graphic Packaging team about your packaging requirements, please visit booth #C-2442 in the central hall.

