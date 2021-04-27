Greiner Packaging Introduces New, Sustainable r-PET Cups For Beer And Other Drinks

With UK pubs and restaurants now open for outside service, Greiner Packaging has introduced new sustainable r-PET cups for beer and other drinks.

“As a plastic packaging producer, Greiner Packaging has taken a close look at the background to the new legal requirements, such as the ban on single-use plastics in the EU and the marking requirement for single-use beverage cups from July 3, 2021,” says Greiner Packaging Sales Director Lucian Ocos. “Our new r-PET beer cups are another sustainable solution that addresses these legal changes effectively.”

Mechanical recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is already a viable option thanks to the high degree of purity and the material streams available. And in the future, this cup concept will also potentially allow for a dedicated recycling loop – for instance, at events.

“Recycled PET (r-PET) is ideal for a dedicated recycling stream, accommodating environmental, economic, and social considerations,” says Lucian Ocos. “Mechanical recycling of r-PET works well and is extremely efficient. In addition, we can expect chemical r-PET recycling to be possible starting in 2025, which will then provide an even higher purity level.”

Greiner Packaging’s new plastic beer cup is currently made from 100% recycled PET (r-PET), but can be made with 30 to 50% r-PET if requested by a customer. The cups make an appealing visual impression thanks to attractive printing options – plus, they are ideally suited for embossing the required EU markings during mass production. Greiner Packaging has already produced an initial series of sample batches.

