Juice Ingredients Supplier Cold Valley Farms Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Cold Valley Farms, LLC has reached its 5-year anniversary this year 2021. We continue being a cold press, bulk supplier of fresh vegetable and fruit juice/puree ingredients. Our company utilizes a process that incorporates the industry’s most advanced technologies to provide customers with superior flavor while retaining its natural, vibrant color. The idea was born when the owners, produce industry veterans, were constantly looking at how much good produce was left in the ground after harvest took place. This along with the growing trend of “juicing” in America led the entrepreneurs to shift their focus toward finding uses for this “Non-Grade A produce” to give produce a second chance that doesn’t go to the fresh market.

Being in the farming industry for more than 40 years, Cold Valley Farms has a unique advantage to support this family-owned and vertically integrated business. They farm over 20,000 acres in California and Arizona which allows them access to plenty of product.

“Our companies always strive and instill the message of highest level of priority in the quality, food safety, safety, sustainability, cost, consumer and customer satisfaction of the many products we have to offer that set us apart,” said Christian Rivas, Food Safety/ Quality & Sales Director at Cold Valley Farms. “Our management team has worked hard to educate and learn from our employees. This has allowed us to build a strong foundation in our food safety and quality culture that has created a lasting positive effect within the organizations.”

Cold Valley Farms maintains complete oversight over all levels of their supply chain by growing, harvesting, pressing, packaging, and shipping the product on site. This enables the company to strategically grow products to its maximum potential during the peak times of year for each crop. The pick-to-press target is measured in hours, which retains the delicious flavor that sets their product apart from others.

The Product List for Cold Valley Farms includes Ginger, Turmeric, Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Peppers, Celery, Cucumbers, Romaine, Broccoli, Iceberg Lettuce, Mixed Lettuces, Watermelon, Beets, Melons, and more.

“Our large farming operation support following strict Good Agricultural Practices and Food Safety/ Quality that diversify our operation to be unique in its on to provide a sustainable procurement with the access of the produce we currently supply to many of the major brands in the food service industry,” said Christian Rivas.

While new to cold-pressed, Cold Valley Farms is a company with a rich history in the vegetable category and looks to revolutionize the space by changing the way people source bulk juice and puree ingredients.

About Cold Valley Farms

Cold Valley Farms is a year-round bulk juice and puree company based in the Salinas Valley. All products are manufactured in a state-of-the-art juicer under 38-degree processing conditions. Products are available both conventional and organically certified. Certifications include SQF, Organic, Kosher.

For More Information:

https://coldvalleyfarms.com/