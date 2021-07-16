KeHE Launches Business Intelligence Tool For Suppliers

Naperville, Ill. – KeHE Distributors announces it is supporting the company’s supplier community through the development of a proprietary business intelligence tool, KeHE CONNECT BI.

KeHE CONNECT BI is a suite of tools for KeHE’s suppliers, created to enhance the current reporting and provide new capabilities to better serve the company’s suppliers and, indirectly, retailers throughout the nation. The platform enables and facilitates sales growth, reduces administrative costs, improves efficiency, and provides transparency with a clear digital interface.

“We are excited to introduce the new value-added digital tools to our supplier community,” said Scott Weber, Executive Vice President of Commercial & Merchandising. “By offering data-driven insights through our platform, we not only give suppliers a transparent view of their performance data at KeHE, but with layered in insights from our industry experts, we also provide turnkey solutions to support each supplier’s individualized goals and growth. Our goal is to help our suppliers gain an advantage in the marketplace and make data informed decisions by accessing information in a clear, affordable, and accessible program.”

The new suite of data services provides best-in-class sales reporting, business analytics, and data visualization in one connected platform. This allows for suppliers to make more informed data-driven business decisions and create a roadmap for growth through sales and financial summaries, inventory status updates, fill rates, along with gap and void analyses— answering business questions and provide actionable insights.

A spokesperson from Serenity Kids, a KeHE supplier partner, shared, “I appreciate that KeHE is constantly trying to improve its UI [User Interface] and reporting to manufacturers. As we grow as a company, there’s definitely an opportunity to take advantage of this data and I’m grateful that KeHE provides this level of visibility.”

KeHE CONNECT BI is now available to the company’s suppliers.

