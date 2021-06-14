Labor SMART LTNC Adopts TrueCommerce Pack & Ship And Shopify Integrations

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, announced that Takeover Industries Inc., subsidiary of Labor SMART, Inc. (LTNC) has adopted its Pack & Ship solution integrated with Shopify web storefront and QuickBooks accounting system for its NXT LVL Products. The solution will help the beverage industry leader ramp up their unified commerce initiatives.

“Takeover Industries sees great promise in utilizing integrated unified commerce platforms,” said Joe Pavlik, Labor Smart Inc. CEO & Takeover Industries President and Chief Science Officer. “We’re fully prepared and look forward to utilizing TrueCommerce to bring our omnichannel programs to the next level.”

TrueCommerce Pack & Ship is a web-based, multi-carrier shipping solution that enables businesses to pack more accurately, shop for the lowest shipping rates, quickly print compliant labels from over 60 carriers, and more. Pack & Ship consolidates multiple applications into one powerful solution that connects shipping, order processing, EDI, business/ERP systems and customer service tasks to automate fulfillment processes. It accelerates outbound fulfillment, improves productivity and efficiency, and simplifies compliance with retailers’ requirements.

“We are excited that Takeover Industries, who is the market leader in its space, has selected our platform,” said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce SVP of Sales & Marketing. “The company is getting multiple applications in one powerful suite that will help it gain full control over outgoing shipments.”

TrueCommerce’s Pack & Ship and Shopify integrations are part of their unified commerce solution that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This solution revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via innovative, integrated technology. Key applications support order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, product information management, and more.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 120,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce also manages new trading partner onboarding, partner-specific mapping and labeling changes to ensure ongoing compliance.

