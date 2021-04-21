Martin Bauer’s Bethlehem, Penn. Facility Completes Installation of Agile Filling System

The Martin Bauer Group, a global manufacturer and provider of quality tea and botanicals, has announced the installation of a bottling line in its facility located in Bethlehem, Penn. The system matches the one in operation at the recently acquired Power Brands – a leading beverage innovation company based in Los Angeles – thus providing dual coast coverage for their customers.

The Pennsylvania facility debuted just a little over two years ago, backed by a skilled technical team and an unrivaled product line of real brewed tea and herbal infusions. Since then, it has further strengthened its formulation and processing support, expanded its capabilities to include concentrates and fully formulated beverages, and now with the addition of a bottling line, it can offer end-to-end services under one roof. This furthers Martin Bauer’s reputation as a beverage solutions leader in the United States.

Martin Bauer North America’s newest filling line is intentionally designed for flexibility as tea and botanicals continue to grow their presence within all beverage segments. The hot fill line is able to handle 10-32 oz. PET, HDPE, and glass bottles of differing base sizes, shapes, and closures. This system, combined with our west coast filling lines, allows the company to accommodate virtually any beverage: bottle or can, carbonated or non-carbonated, hot fill or cold fill, 1 oz.-1 gal. From small scale pilot production for start-ups to expanded production for well-established brands, the coast-to-coast bottling network can run a variety of packaging for RTDs, syrups, and foodservice solutions in one seamless process, increasing speed to market and decreasing cost.

“Our goal is to solve the unique challenges faced in every point of the beverage industry. With our domestic clients in mind, we are continually adding to and reinforcing our powerful raw materials platform, five manufacturing hubs, and unparalleled team of Beverage Scientists,” remarked Ennio Ranaboldo, CEO of the Martin Bauer Group in North America. “As innovation reaches new heights within the industry, we observed a need for an agile system focused on custom batches for small to medium runs to keep pace. We are excited to meet that need with our newest bottling line in Pennsylvania, and further our commitment as the go-to solutions provider for all beverage companies, from formulation houses to brands.”

About Martin Bauer Group

Since 1930, Martin Bauer Group stands for expertise in premium botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the Tea, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Animal Nutrition industries. Our products are created from responsibly sourced, high quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries, which undergo gentle processing to ensure they maintain their positive attributes. With more than 25 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. More than 4,000 employees worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — work to maintain your competitive edge. The Martin Bauer Group, a fourth-generation family business, is part of the nature network®.

For More Information:

https://www.botanicals.com/index.php/martin-bauers-bethlehem-pa-facility-completes-installation-of-agile-filling-system/