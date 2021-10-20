Merit Functional Foods To Unveil New Plant-based Product Concepts

Merit Functional Foods, a solutions-based protein ingredients company, is unveiling its newest performance nutrition product concept innovations at SupplySide West 2021.

Just months after commencing production at its state-of-the-art facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Merit will use its first major trade show appearance in two years to introduce its portfolio of the highest purity non-GMO pea and canola proteins.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to engage with the health and nutrition industry in person at SupplySide West,” Merit’s Vice President of Sales Dustin Cosgrove said. “As much as we love interacting with our customers online, some of the best ideas start to come to life when we can meet face-to-face at shows like this.”

Merit’s product portfolio is produced using Canadian-grown, non-GMO pea and canola protein ingredients, offering unmatched purity, exceptional taste, and excellent solubility. At the show, Merit will be sampling its plant-protein bar concept made from Puratein and Peazazz and its ready-to-mix protein powder concept made from Peazazz and Puratein C. The protein bar concept offers 20g of plant protein per 60g serving, and the ready-to-mix concept provides 20g of plant protein per 26g of RTM powder. Both concepts achieve a PDCAAS of 1.0 (reference pattern used is for 2-5 year [FAO/WHO 1991])—while delivering on superior taste and texture.

“Achieving protein levels matching dairy in plant-based products, while still creating a delicious product with premium taste and texture, can be difficult for formulators to achieve,” Merit’s Director of Research & Applications Jeff Casper said. “We know that plant-based will continue to be a major focus in the nutrition industry, and we’re excited to introduce customers to our innovations in pea and canola protein that unlock applications with enhanced protein quality, higher fortification levels, and improved sensory experience. Tasting is believing, and that’s why we invite anyone attending the show to visit our booth to learn more and try a sample.”

Merit is looking forward to meeting with beverage, functional food, and sports nutrition brands at the show looking for higher quality plant protein options in 2021 and beyond. Merit welcomes brands to stop by booth 1949 to learn more about these protein solutions, along with its methylcellulose-free burger concept enabled by the thermal gelation functionality of Puratein G non-GMO canola protein.

Merit offers a line-up of highly functional pea and canola proteins strategically developed to help formulators create better plant-based products:

Peazac: A creamier, better-tasting pea protein evaluated by a trained panel and validated by consumer research. It can be used in ready-to-mix beverages as a 1:1 replacement for pea protein currently on the market.

A creamier, better-tasting pea protein evaluated by a trained panel and validated by consumer research. It can be used in ready-to-mix beverages as a 1:1 replacement for pea protein currently on the market. Peazazz: A new and novel 90% pea protein with a uniquely high PDCAAS compared to other pea proteins on the market. Its high purity offers more protein in fewer grams for ready-to-mix beverage applications, while its high solubility imparts a smooth mouthfeel without added texturants or gums that are less label friendly.

A new and novel 90% pea protein with a uniquely high PDCAAS compared to other pea proteins on the market. Its high purity offers more protein in fewer grams for ready-to-mix beverage applications, while its high solubility imparts a smooth mouthfeel without added texturants or gums that are less label friendly. Puratein HS: A canola protein with a purity level of over 90% protein and a unique combination of high oil binding capacity and low water binding capacity that has been shown to significantly reduce the rate of firming over time in protein bars.

A canola protein with a purity level of over 90% protein and a unique combination of high oil binding capacity and low water binding capacity that has been shown to significantly reduce the rate of firming over time in protein bars. Puratein C: Canola protein with a purity level of over 90% protein and high whipping, foaming, and gelling capabilities make it ideal for vegan, egg-free, and gluten-free bakery applications.

Canola protein with a purity level of over 90% protein and high whipping, foaming, and gelling capabilities make it ideal for vegan, egg-free, and gluten-free bakery applications. Puratein G: Canola protein with a purity level of over 90% protein and functional properties like gelling, binding, and emulsification make it a perfect complement for plant-based foods and beverages.

MeritPro Solutions: Merit is first-to-market with customized pea and canola solutions, which offer higher levels of plant protein in formulations, including a PDCAAS of 1.0.



This year’s SupplySide West show runs Oct. 25-28 in Las Vegas, and Merit’s booth is in the Food ingredients North America (FiNA) section.

About Merit Functional Foods

Established in 2019, Merit Functional Foods is a Canadian company committed to exceeding expectations for plant-based protein, providing the market with the highest quality protein ingredients that offer unmatched purity, exceptional taste, and excellent solubility. Merit has built a 94,000-square foot state-of-the-art production facility in Winnipeg, MB, where it produces a portfolio of non-GMO pea and canola protein ingredients with high functionality and nutritional profiles for use in plant-based foods and beverages. For more information, visit meritfoods.com.

For More Information:

https://meritfoods.com/