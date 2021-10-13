Oregon Fruit Products LLC Launches ‘Lime Fruit in Hand’ Mixer For Foodservice Beverage Programs

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Fruit Products LLC has announced Lime Fruit in Hand, a fast and easy way for the foodservice world to create real, tart lime beverages such as limeade and margaritas. Made with real Key limes, Lime Fruit in Hand comes frozen and ready to mix as a 5+1 concentrated base for limeades, or ready to use in a variety of cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

Lime Fruit in Hand delivers bracing, unadulterated acidity, as it is simply made with real fruit. The product’s smooth puree consistency blends easily into beverages, sauces and smoothies, and provides tart complexity and dimension when combined with other fruits.

“Ask any bartender or fast casual kitchen operator, you just can’t replicate the taste of fresh fruit with a syrup or essence,” says Wendy Bramley, director of foodservice sales at Oregon Fruit Products: “Lime Fruit in Hand is a premium-quality shortcut, offering the character and texture of fresh-squeezed limes, in a ready-to-mix format.”

About Oregon Fruit In Hand

Oregon Fruit in Hand products enhance a variety of dishes and drinks with high quality real fruit. Delivering superb quality fruit, the product line is free from artificial ingredients, contains no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, certified Kosher and naturally gluten-free. Fruit in Hand Limeade ships frozen in one-gallon containers, defrosts within hours under refrigeration, and stays fresh for up to 6 months. Fruit In Hand Velvet ships frozen in 35 oz. bottles, defrosts within hours under refrigeration and stays fresh for up to 14 days.

Oregon Fruit Products LLC

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at oregonfruit.com.

For More Information:

https://www.oregonfruit.com