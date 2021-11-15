Patent Pending On Eco-Box Innovation For Fountain Drink Packaging

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — ECO-BOX’s breakthrough invention to replace disposable cardboard box packaging used in applications like “Bag-In-Box” (BIB) beverage syrup containers is now officially Patent Pending (patent application number is 17/479,105 — Waste Reducing Container).

ECO-BOX’s re-usable box, made from post-consumer recycled plastic, carries the plastic bag filled with the flavor syrup product, instead of the traditional heavy cardboard box. The ECO-BOX frame allows a huge reduction in waste that currently gets thrown in the garbage and ends up in a landfill. With ECO-BOX, once the contents are used, the small empty bag is easily removed for recycling, and the ECO-BOX frame then easily folds and stacks for return and re-use.

Currently, restaurants, bars, cafeterias, concession stands, and snack bars serving fountain drinks use millions of “Bag-In-Box” containers, then most throw the complete box and internal bag in the garbage, creating millions of cubic feet of trash for landfills.

Eliminating cardboard reduces deforestation, saving trees that remove carbon from our atmosphere. Using recycled plastic instead keeps used plastic out of the environment, landfills, or incinerators, and sequesters that carbon as well.

ECO-BOX Inventor and President John Sweeney, said “Recycling is not enough, we must re-use. The ECO-BOX solution saves money and benefits the planet.”

ECO-BOX welcomes business inquiries from interested companies in the beverage, restaurant, and packaging industries.

For more information, please contact ECO-BOX at info@ecosyrupbox.com or call 630-706-1602.

For More Information:

https://ecosyrupbox.com/