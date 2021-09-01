Revolutionary Coffee Production Facility Fires Up Roastery & Services

PHOENIX, Az. – Finally, a solution for growing coffee brands wanting to maintain or improve the quality and control of their products. From sourcing to packing, Coffee Support helps keep the craft in coffee at any scale.

“Coffee Support helps brands efficiently scale their business avoiding the cost and risk of expansion by offering the first of its kind one-stop-shop,” said Jason Kyle CEO of Coffee Support. “Our 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility allows detailed control from start to finish.”

Beginning with a mission driven coffee importing division where traceable coffees from farms around the world are sourced and secured. Coffees are then roasted using environmentally friendly and ultra-consistent 70 kilogram single bag Loring roasters. Cold Brew customers enjoy brewing and canning in a climate-controlled environment using the industries latest brewing equipment. The one-stop-shop improves expenses, logistical issues, delivery times, and most of all quality. Gone are the days of multiple vendors to create and package products. If hands on roasting is your hurdle you can remotely control and view the Loring roasters in real time from your location anywhere in the world. Coffee Support is commitment to working with brands who value quality. An extremely clean and welcoming co-op facility approach helps to create coffees second to none. All services are also offered individually.

Sourcing

Whether you are looking for a 90+ point coffee or just a daily drinker Coffee Support can source the perfect coffee utilizing their network of farm direct relationships. As a client of Coffee Support you will have direct access to the same relationships, adding value to the story of your coffee. Using these coffees is not a requirement. Some clients simply send coffee to be roasted and packaged. Either way, the onsite green coffee storage facilities are climate controlled to ensure raw coffee is managed with care.

Roasting

The roasting staff has years of experience and a passion for the art of coffee. Whether using the lab to create a new custom profile or using a tried and true blend, the multiple Loring S70 single bag roasters and staff will maximize quality and consistency. For clients who have exacting roast standards requiring their direct interaction during the roast process, Coffee Support offers both onsite and remote roasting interfaces. This gives roaster clients as much hands on interaction as they desire while Coffee Support does the heavy lifting.

Cold Brew

The onsite, no expense spared Cold Brew facility is second-to-none. The brewing process starts in a climate-controlled environment using a water purification system that produces Specialty Coffee Association standard mineralization which is 100% microbial free. The unique pasteurization system flash pasteurizes and cools your product instantaneously. Flavor and quality denigration are no longer an issue while creating products superior to many of those on the market today.

Packaging

Several packing and canning formats are offered. Customers with their own packaging can take advantage of storage solutions to shorten lead times and cut costs.

Coffee Support is located in Phoenix with roasting availability for new clients beginning September 1, 2021.

About Coffee Support

