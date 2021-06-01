Robertet Announces The Acquisition Of Ecom Food Industries

Robertet is pleased to announce that they have acquired Ecom Food Industries of Toronto, Canada. Ecom is a North American-based leader and manufacturer of specialty natural flavors and extracts. Ecom is focused on providing all-natural products and value-added services to the food and beverage, health, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries.

“The Ecom client and product portfolio perfectly complement Robertet’s own, and we look forward to combining the strengths of both organizations to better serve our clients and their consumers’ needs. Our DNA is a product line consistent with all-natural, botanically sourced ingredients and value-added products to suit consumer needs. Ecom fits perfectly within this strategy and we look forward to welcoming Ecom into the Robertet family.” – Philippe Maubert, Chairman, Robertet Groupe. “Ecom is excited to begin the next chapter of its history as a part of the Robertet Group and its more than 170-year history in this industry as one of its pillars. The complementary nature of this combination is evident in the family-owned and operated nature of our companies.” – David Soknacki, Founder, Ecom Food Industries.

About Robertet

ROBERTET S.A. was founded in 1850 in Grasse, France, and is the worldwide leader in Naturals. Robertet is the only fragrance, flavor, and ingredient company fully integrated at each step of the creation process – from the source ingredient to the final fragrance and flavor. Today, Robertet is represented in over 50 countries and has approximately 2,030 employees worldwide.

About Ecom Food Industries

Ecom Food Industries was established in 1986 with an expansion into botanical extraction and various specialty blends over the years. Additional product lines in antioxidants, natural flavors, and the health and beauty arena complement these businesses. With 35 employees, Ecom is based in Toronto, Canada.

For More Information:

https://www.robertet.com/