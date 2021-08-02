Rustic Brew Farm Adds Sprouted Rye Flour To Rustic Provisions Line

MARYSVILLE, OH— Rustic Brew Farm’s Sprouted Rye Flour is now available to restaurants and retailers for purchase in Ohio.

This healthier flour is made from non-GMO rye grown and stone ground at Rustic Brew Farm. This soft rye malt has higher levels of caramelized sugars, which lean into darker bread loaves and pizza crusts. Like the entire Rustic Provisions line, this new flour is 100 percent whole grain, with unmatched flavor from freshness and terroir.

Earlier this year, Rustic Brew Farm expanded its Rustic Provisions brand with sprouted flours, including Sprouted Corn Flour, Sprouted Wheat Flour, and Diastatic Malt Powder. All of these products, including the new Sprouted Rye Flour, are available for purchase at Rustic Brew Farm and online. Ohioans and visitors can also taste these flours in various products at Rise Bakehouse in Bellefontaine, OH and Kitschen Bakery in Marysville, OH.

Contact Matt Cunningham at matt@rusticbrewfarm.com with sales inquiries.

Media interested in learning more about Rustic Brew Farm can email Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT RUSTIC BREW FARM

Rustic Brew Farm sprouted out of a 4th generation family farm to specialize in growing craft brewing, distilling and baking ingredients. Utilizing an on-the-farm custom malthouse and stone flour mill, Rustic Brew Farm bridges the gap from farm to pint, dram, and now plate with quality brewing and cooking ingredients such as craft malt, premium hops, and stone ground flour. Learn more and shop online at rusticbrewfarm.com.

For More Information:

