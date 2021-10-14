Tetra Pak Expands Production of Plant-based Coatings for Aseptic Cartons to North America

Denton, Texas – As demand for sustainable packaging continues to grow, Tetra Pak has expanded production of aseptic cartons made with sugarcane-based polyethylene (PE) coatings to their Denton, Texas converting plant. The cartons incorporating plant-based PE will come with a plant-based cap, also derived from sugarcane.

The plant-based PE coating offers the same recyclability, functionality and food protection as traditional polymers but made from renewable materials with a lower climate impact.

“This is another step forward for our customers dedicated to bringing more sustainable options to their North American consumers,” said Jason Pelz, vice president of sustainability, Tetra Pak Americas. “As we work towards creating a fully renewable shelf-stable package, plant-based PE gives us one more way to drive innovation and sustainability for our customers today.”

All Tetra Pak packages include thin layers of polyethylene to prevent moisture from getting in or out and to keep the product inside safe. The plant-based option has been previously available at other Tetra Pak converting factories in France and Brazil. By bringing this capability to the Denton plant, the company is increasing the share of renewable material in the packages manufactured in the U.S. and making such cartons more accessible to North American customers.

The plant-based PE option does not require any modifications to existing filling equipment. Further, customers using plant-based PE have the option to apply the Bonsucro Chain of Custody certification seal on-pack.

Advancing use of plant-based PE coatings in North America is the latest move in Tetra Pak’s efforts to deliver the carton of the future. Tetra Pak launched the industry’s first plant-based caps in 2011 and, in the U.S., the company is accelerating use of leading-edge technology such as a new digital printer and a new state-of-the-art laminator in the Denton plant to help deliver more advanced packaging formats.

