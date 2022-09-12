ADM to Highlight Latest Beverage Trends with New Concepts at Drinktec 2022

At Drinktec 2022, ADM will showcase how forward-thinking beverage concepts can help meet evolving demands as consumers focus on holistic well-being. More and more, consumers are purchasing products that are sustainably sourced and reflect their individual lifestyles, from active nutrition to lifestyle pleasures. At the show, ADM experts will be available to discuss how these trends are driving global beverage innovation.

Key focus areas represented in the ADM booth include:

Functional and active nutrition, supported by ADM’s vast health and wellness ingredient portfolio, as showcased in customized concepts like the isotonic sports performance drink with ADM’s BPL1® postbiotics, the botanical-infused energy drink with support for cognitive function, and a protein enhanced pea-oat-based beverage.

Lifestyle pleasures, without the downsides, which introduces new and familiar flavors alongside better-for-you capabilities like sugar reduced beverages, new classic or no-alcohol solutions for beer and mixed drinks, as well as highlighting ADM’s dry-hopping flavor capabilities.

Responsible sourcing and transparency, demonstrated through exciting offerings such as a refreshing citrus iced tea formulated with traceable green tea extracts and a delicious fruit juice trio made from orange, pineapple, banana and peppermint oil from ADM’s SustainMINT™ program.

And more…

For the first time, ADM’s booth, located in sector A5.430, will feature multiple sensorial experience stations to further explore ADM’s expanded products and capabilities, including citrus and hop flavorings, Colors from Nature, postbiotics, as well as traceable solutions from ADM’s mint and vanilla programs.

