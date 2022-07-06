Augusta Label + Packaging Launches Resealable Can Tops

Augusta Label + Packaging is pleased to announce an international collaboration to bring to the beverage market a truly revolutionizing resealable can top. This solution is perfect for the craft beer and tea brewers, canned cocktails, the cannabis drinks market, along with canned coffee, and more. These recloseable can tops are in stock and ready to ship.

This leak proof, tamper proof, and resealable top has gone through years of extensive testing and designed to become a true market disruptor. The patented design is easy to open and reseal, preserving the freshness and or carbonation of any beverage. It is currently offered in the 202 can size and can be run on any canning line.

Augusta Label + Packaging is a specialty label printer and shrink sleeve decorator. We specialize in tackling the tougher labeling applications on beverage cans, bottles, containers, and jars for a variety of applications.

https://augustalabel.com/resealable-can-tops