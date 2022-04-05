Bartek Announces Construction of the World’s Largest Malic and Fumaric Acid Facility

STONEY CREEK, Ontario–Bartek Ingredients has commenced construction of a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated facility that will become the world’s largest malic and food-grade fumaric acid production plant. When completed in Q4 2023, the $160 million project will double Bartek’s capacity and cement the company’s position as the global leader in malic and fumaric acid.

Bartek anticipates continued market expansion, and this added capacity will support malic and fumaric growth for many years to come. The new facility will also be expandable to produce new products such as buffer and fortification salts and additional volumes of malic and fumaric acid.

WSP Global, a globally renowned engineering consulting firm, is leading construction and design for the project.

About Bartek Ingredients

Established in 1969, Bartek Ingredients Inc. is a leading producer of malic acid, fumaric acid, and maleic anhydride. Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Bartek employs 150 people across its two production facilities in Southern Ontario. Bartek’s facilities are registered to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Bartek also holds the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification, and it distributes to more than 40 countries around the world.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$2 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value.

For More Information:

https://bartek.ca/