BRAIN Biotech and Bonumose Collaborate on Enzymes for the Production of Rare Monosaccharides

Zwingenberg, Germany and Charlottesville, Va.— BRAIN Biotech AG, a leading European industrial biotechnology specialist, and rare sugars expert Bonumose, announced that they have reached initial project milestones as part of their strategic collaboration. The companies aim to improve the performance of several enzymes that catalyze cascade reactions in the continuous production of low-calorie, ultra low-glycemic, naturally occurring sweeteners.

Bonumose has developed a patented process for producing tagatose and allulose which eliminates several processing steps and significantly increases yields during the production process. The company uses multiple enzymes within the synthesis cascades and BRAIN Biotech is optimizing several of these enzymes using enzyme engineering.

Patrick Lorenz, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives BioScience at BRAIN Biotech says: “BRAIN Biotech´s enzyme technology suite has proven once again to deliver on a customer´s challenging protein engineering targets. Based on rational structure- and sequence-guided design we improved individual enzymes and their cumulative performance in cascades to better match production process requirements. The ultimate aim is making production of Bonumose´s beneficial rare sugars even more cost efficient.”

Ed Rogers, Co-founder and CEO at Bonumose, states: “Tagatose and allulose have 92 % and 70 % the sweetness of sucrose but only 38 % and 10 % of the calories. Our mission is to produce them in a low cost production process from commodity carbohydrates. Our development collaborator BRAIN Biotech has passed the third milestone in the collaboration and thanks to their enzyme engineering, analytics and enzyme assay expertise we are on track and confident to meet our developmental objectives“.

