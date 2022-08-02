Devil’s Foot Goes Down to Georgia: Asheville Craft Brewers to Distribute with Modern Hops

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Devil’s Foot Beverage Company,the Asheville-based craft soda maker specializing in farm-to-can beverages, is excited to announce a new partnership with Modern Hops, Georgia’s only independent craft beverage distributor. The Alpharetta-based distributor has serviced the entire state of Georgia since 2017. Devil’s Foot craft sodas will start hitting the shelves of Modern Hops’s retail customers in early August, fulfilling a sweet spot in Modern Hops’s curated portfolio: a healthier and flavorful non-alcoholic craft beverage that also functions as a perfect cocktail and mocktail mixer.

The founders of Devil’s Foot Beverages, Ben Colvin and Jacob Baumann, are noticeably thrilled to launch with Modern Hops. “Growing up in Georgia – from middle school all the way through attending UGA – it’s extra special for me to bring our products down from the mountains to share with the fine folks of Georgia,” says Baumann. “We’re really excited to see Devil’s Foot in stores throughout Georgia. It’s been a longtime goal for us,” adds Colvin. “We’re proud to partner with Modern Hops, especially because of their commitment to taking such good care of their customers. We’re grateful for the strong relationships we have in Georgia, and that’s what we’re carrying forward with Devil’s Foot – working directly with farmers and growers, making sure that we’re doing business in a sustainable way, and giving back to the local community as much as we can.”

Officially launching in Asheville in 2017 with their Classic Ginger Beer, Devil’s Foot Beverages now produces twelve distinct flavors of craft soda, all of which are crafted with local and organic roots and fruits and have 20 grams of sugar or less per can. In addition to their Classic Ginger Beer flavor, the lineup includes Fuego Ginger Beer, Ginger Berry Beer, Ghost Ginger Beer, Sparkling Black Tea & Lemonade, Sparkling Lemonade, Sparkling Limeade, Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade, Sparkling Cherry Limeade, Sparkling Peach Lemonade, and their brand-new collaboration with The Whale Collective, Hop’d Lemonade. The entire line of craft sodas is sweetened using fresh fruits, regionally-sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, eliminating high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors completely.

For the initial launch, Modern Hops will be carrying the Fuego Ginger Beer, Sparkling Lemonade, Sparkling Black Tea & Lemonade, Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, & the Sparkling Cherry Limeade. Plans are to add even more SKUs moving into 2023.

“We love that Devil’s Foot is both all-natural and a healthy alternative to sugar-filled sodas,” says Eric Levin, founder of Modern Hops. “That is perfect for our customers who rely on us to bring them fresh, new, and innovative beverages.” One customer excited about the addition of the farm-to-can craft sodas is Common Roots Farmers Market, a brand new market opening in Avondale Estates in October 2022. “Common Roots is very excited to not only stock, but feature Devil’s Foot products. We’ve worked really hard to form partnerships with companies that have a similar mindset – we want to help foster healthy relationships with food, but not sacrifice the fun and flavor,” says Brock Knix, owner and founder of Common Roots. “Devil’s Foot, in our humble opinion, has done just that. We love their products and equally love the fact that their ingredients are as good as their flavors. Very pumped to see it on our shelves!”

In addition to distribution in Georgia, Devil’s Foot can also be found throughout the Carolinas and Alabama. Shipping is available nationwide, with cases of 24 (with a ‘build your own case’ feature) available at devilsfootbrew.com.

About Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Launched in 2017 by a group of friends in Asheville, NC, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company produces a full line of farm-to-can craft sodas using local and organic roots and fruits. Sweetened with real fruit, regionally sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, each Devil’s Foot soda has 20 grams or less of sugar per can. A member of Conservation Alliance, Devil’s Foot is committed to creating sustainable solutions for every step of the production process, including re-homing the byproducts of the soda-making process, as well as collaborative local sourcing and supporting community-oriented non-profits.

About Modern Hops

Founded in 2017, Modern Hops is Georgia’s only independent distributor of elite craft beverage brands. From their base in Alpharetta, GA, Modern Hops seeks to revolutionize craft beverage distribution by bringing the very best beer, wine, mead, cider, liquor and kombucha to Georgia retailers and restaurants.

https://devilsfootbrew.com