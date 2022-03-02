Encompass Technologies Receives Strategic Investment from Cove Hill Partners

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Encompass Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based software for beverage and food industry suppliers, distributors, and retailers, announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Cove Hill Partners (“Cove Hill”) to support the company in its next phase of growth.

Encompass’ suite of products include Encompass Cloud (ERP solution for distributors), Orchestra Cloud (ERP solution for suppliers), and the Connect product family that unifies the three tiers with eCommerce, data analytics, and CRM solutions. Digitally connecting the supply chain with its open ecosystem of partners enables tier-to-tier automation, process simplification, streamlined ordering and payments, transparency of data and insights, and predictive demand forecasting.

“Disjointed systems, manual processes, siloed data, and limited insights for demand planning in the beverage and food supply chain have resulted in consumer product scarcity or glut. The partnership with Cove Hill puts more power behind our goal of digitally connecting the supply chain to eliminate empty shelves and minimize product waste,” said Encompass CEO Jonathan O’Neil. “This infusion and partnership will help accelerate the growth of our Connect family of products that is transforming the way distributors, suppliers, and retailers work together.”

“Cove Hill is thrilled to partner with such an innovative company that is opening up the flow of data across the supply chain. Encompass has experienced incredible success to date and we look forward to supporting its bold product innovation, which will create value for customers and fuel continued growth,” said Justin Roberts, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Cove Hill.

Kimberly O’Neil, COO of Encompass added: “This partnership reinforces our vision for supply chains of the future. Our technology rails shorten the distance between suppliers, distribution networks, retailers, and ultimately consumers. These solutions connect the industry, provide better visibility and insights, and enable getting more products to the right people at the right time.”

In late 2020, Encompass Technologies merged with Orchestra Software to serve suppliers and acquired Handoff Technologies to serve retailers. Today, the company leverages the combined expertise and innovative software to serve and connect each tier of the supply chain and provide an unprecedented level of integration. The merger was supported by Radian Capital, the growth equity firm that originally invested in Orchestra in 2018. Radian will continue to play an integral role in Encompass’ growth and success as a partner alongside Encompass and Cove Hill.

About Encompass

Encompass Technologies provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform connecting suppliers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage and food industry. Encompass solutions span full ERP, Route accounting, warehouse management, logistics, data warehousing, financials, sales execution, and more. With 20 years of industry experience in distribution software, expertise in beverage production ERP through the merger with Orchestra Software, and experience in offering retail insights and solutions through the acquisition of Handoff Technologies, Encompass has a reputation for innovation, collaboration, and for focusing on moving the industry forward.

About Cove Hill Partners

Cove Hill Partners is a long-term-oriented investment firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to build market-leading technology and consumer companies. The firm manages long-duration funds with over $2.5 billion of commitments from its investors and founders. The firm was founded in 2017 by seasoned private equity investors to invest their personal capital alongside a small group of like-minded investors. Based in Boston, Cove Hill has an innovative structure that provides the flexibility to enable a patient, concentrated, and value-add approach in a small portfolio of long-term investments.

About Radian Capital

Radian Capital is a NYC-based growth equity fund. With over $1B of AUM, Radian partners with strong entrepreneurs and management teams of software and tech-enabled services businesses by helping these companies systematically accelerate growth and innovation. Representative investments include MURAL, Emailage, BriteCore, Boast, and Niche.

For More Information:

https://encompasstech.com/Home?DashboardID=189516