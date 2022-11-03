JuiceTiva Launches 30 Day Supply Pouches

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— JuiceTiva, a division of Farmtiva INC, has released its newest industry disrupting product, a 30 Day Supply Pouch of JuiceTiva cold-pressed, 100% pure hemp, zero additives, hemp juice powder. Founder and hemp pioneer, Chris Boucher says, ”This is the future of seeing fresh, raw, hemp foods, as true, functional superfoods, by looking at raw phytocannabinoids—like CBDa and CBGa—as ‘essential’ nutrients for optimal health—just like ‘essential’ vitamins and ‘essential’ minerals.” That is because raw cannabinoids—sourced from fresh hemp plants, not from extractions or isolates—offer superior health benefits over CBD. Peer-reviewed research shows that CBDa is 18X more bioavailable than CBD, and that CBDa has 100x the affinity for the receptors that regulate mood, sleep and inflammation and the all important gut-brain axis. JuiceTiva has the highest per gram serving of pure, naturally sourced, highly bioavailable CBDa on the market at 25 mg per gram serving. Boucher states that the “superfood credentials” also makes Juicetiva™, “a great crossover product for the daily ‘super greens’ powder market, as well.”

The Company’s multiple-pouch (fifteen 30 Day Supply Pouches) offering is an easy and scalable way for both the “super greens” and CBD food and beverage markets to offer a CBDa superfood product. Juicetiva is also offered as a bulk wholesale ingredient, sold by the pound, which Brands can add to their current products.

About JuiceTiva

Juicetiva is a division of Farmtiva INC, the hemp agriculture company that grows the hemp crops for JuiceTiva. Farmtiva INC was founded in 2018, by hemp industry pioneer and 30-year hemp industry veteran, Chris Boucher, who is has the distinction of being the first modern person to legally grow Hemp in the U.S. in 1994, as well as being a co-author of the legal opinion, Hemp CBD is legal in all 50 States, which is cited as ushering in the US Hemp CBD industry, in 2012.

For More Information:

https://www.cbdahempjuice.com/