Just Made Foods Launches First-Ever Cold Pressed Stable Bottle With 100% Plant-Based Resin

Just Made, the woman-owned, emerging cold-pressed juice brand announced that they will be the first juice company to incorporate a portion of 100% plant-based (bPET) resin into their bottle manufacturing process as part of their newest line of Organic Lemonades (sweetened with sustainable honey), scalable nationwide.

This ground-breaking innovation is the first step toward their goal of increased and on-going sustainability improvements and decreasing their carbon footprint. Barring its label and lid Just Made Organic Lemonades will now use materials from plant-based sources to reduce petroleum-based content from the bottle by 30%, therefore reducing the use of virgin oil-based PET company-wide. Furthermore, the label is made from Avery Dennison’s Clean Flake technology which dissolves in the recycling stream, eliminating the need to remove the label prior to recycling.

To date, the maximum plant-based content in commercial PET bottles has been 30% from monoethylene glycol (MEG), derived from plant sugar. The new 100% plant-based resin is the first to survive High Pressure Processing or Cold-Pressure Processing, transforming the cold-pressed beverage industry and raising the bar for other cold-pressed juice companies.

“We’re proud to be Just Made’s packaging partner in its mission to provide customers with sustainable choices,” said Brett Binkowski, Chief Commercial Officer, TricorBraun. “The 12 oz straight sided square bottle, supplied by TricorBraun, uses Nan YA Bio PET BIO-MEG based resin, which is produced using 100% renewable plant-derived feedstocks and helps to reduce dependence on virgin petroleum. The end result is a polyester with 30% plant-derived material content which is recyclable in most consumer recycling programs.”

Certified vegan and non-GMO, Just Made® is dedicated to reducing their environmental footprint and setting new, innovative standards in the healthy beverage industry.

About Just Made

The woman and minority-owned beverage company, Just Made®, is a tropical, cold pressed juice brand that is Vegan, GF, Non-GMO, and has no added sugar. Each of their blends is mindfully crafted with functional ingredients found in Latin America and the Caribbean. After living in South America, their co-founders fell in love with the culture and wanted to bring the secrets of the tropics to the US!

Their recent launch of Organic Lemonades are made from organic lemons, organic herbs and aromatic botanicals. They then add a touch of raw, organic honey sourced from women-owned cooperatives in the rainforests of southern Mexico where beekeeping traditions have been passed down for more than 12 centuries. Beekeeping is vital to both the diet and the ecosystem of the ancient Mayan culture.

As a certified B-Corporation, they believe in using business as a force for good. For every bottle sold, they donate 5¢ to support local schools, teachers and students in rural Latin America and the Caribbean. Their team works directly with school administrators and teachers to determine the best uses for these funds. Since 2016, they have invested in training, supplies and basic infrastructure. The fund is managed by Just Made, so 100% of the money goes toward empowering our farming communities and their families. Just Made. Made Justly.

For More Information:

https://justmade.com/