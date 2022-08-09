Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Unveils New Paper Packaging to Replace Plastic Rings, First of Its Kind in the U.S.

ELMSFORD, N.Y.— Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages (Liberty) today unveiled its KeelClip paperboard packaging system that replaces the plastic ring holders on can multipacks – the first of its kind in the United States – at its Elmsford, NY production facility in partnership with fiber-based consumer packaging leader, Graphic Packaging International (Graphic Packaging). It is estimated that the transition will remove 75,000 pounds of plastic packaging per year from the supply chain for approximately 3.1 million cases.

The KeelClip™ equipment is a sustainable packaging system for cans that has already been successfully implemented and distributed through other local Coca-Cola bottlers in Europe. The innovative solution uses paperboard packaging for can multipacks, eliminating the need for plastic rings and shrink wrap. It is estimated that the KeelClip technology saved 1,500 tons of plastic in 2021 being used with over 550 million packs worldwide.

“Liberty is thrilled to be the first bottler in the United States to implement this innovative packaging system,” said Paul Mulligan, co-owner of Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. “We know that the most valuable change to reduce plastic waste occurs when bottlers and packaging producers work together in partnership. We look forward to partnering with Graphic Packaging on sharing this sustainable packaging in our local communities for years to come.”

Liberty is utilizing the technology to improve sustainability across its entire distribution footprint. The installation of the KeelClip 1600 machinery means the sustainable fiber-based packaging solution will be supplied to markets in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Delaware.

“We are delighted to partner with Liberty as we continue to roll out the KeelClip technology around the world,” said Bret Arnone, vice president, commercial operations & beverage packaging at Graphic Packaging. “This technology has seen incredible success wherever it has been used, winning 10 industry awards and becoming the gold standard for can multipacks in over 20 countries. Most importantly, it’s proven to help our commercial partners reduce their reliance on plastics for a more sustainable future.”

“Addressing plastic waste requires collective and collaborative thinking and action,” said Kurt Ritter, General Manager and Vice President of Sustainability, Coca-Cola North America. “Liberty’s on-going commitment to sustainability is evident with the implementation of KeelClip, which is another demonstration of our system’s dedication to delivering our World Without Waste goals.”

“Liberty Coca-Cola is taking an important step for the health of our environment by introducing fully recyclable paperboard fasteners to hold packs of beverages,” said New York Assemblymember Amy Paulin. “By implementing this change, Liberty Coca-Cola is showing that sustainable packaging can be done cost-effectively and on scale. As a supporter of environmentally friendly packaging, I thank Liberty Coca-Cola for setting this important and positive example in New York State.”

The KeelClip™ packaging implementation is the latest effort Liberty is taking to advance its sustainability efforts. Last summer, Liberty became the first local Coca-Cola bottler to produce and distribute bottles made from 100% recycled material in the United States. The Elmsford production facility also has a sustainable compacter that significantly reduces Liberty’s carbon footprint and processes large volumes of full plastic and aluminum liquid containers for recycling. The facility is also in the process of installing solar paneling, which will help power the facility and local community in 2023.

About Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, LLC is a privately-owned bottler that operates production facilities in Philadelphia, PA, Moorestown, N.J., and Elmsford, N.Y. and sales and distribution centers in Philadelphia, PA, Marmora and South Brunswick, NJ; the Bronx, Maspeth, Elmsford, New Windsor, and Smithtown, NY.

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International, LLC, the primary operating subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to the world’s most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard.

For More Information:

https://www.libertycoke.com/