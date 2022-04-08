Monin Launches New Product That Changes the Way Restaurants Serve Frozen Drinks

Clearwater, Fla.–Global flavor manufacturer, Monin Americas, introduces Neutral Beverage Base, a clean-label product designed for operators to make frozen beverages with a smoother and thicker consistency that last longer without separating.

Neutral Beverage Base can be used in any frozen coffee or latte drink—blended or batched—and works well with frozen lemonades, limeades, froses and milkshakes. Unlike the vast majority of the existing Monin portfolio, this product is flavorless yet still impacts the finished frozen drink application for an improved customer experience.

“The real benefit of this product will immediately be recognized by operators serving batched and single-serve frozen beverages,” says Brian Loukmas, VP of Innovation at Monin. “The result is a better drink for the customer. This product not only delivers on that, but it makes for easy execution in the back of the house. Plus, using this Beverage Base allows for less dairy or less ice cream, ingredients that tend to have rising costs.”

Neutral Beverage Base delivers the same thickening and consistency benefits of powdered frappé base, but the 64 oz. operator-friendly bottle is easier to use (press of a pump) and more sanitary than scooping powders. This product also creates an opportunity for any café, restaurant, or bar looking to offer non-dairy frozen drinks. With Neutral Beverage Base, staff can add three pumps with any milk alternative and craft a dairy-free milkshake or cocktail.

Neutral Beverage Base is a first for the Monin Americas team. It joins Monin’s extensive product portfolio featuring over 200 flavored syrups, gourmet sauces, purées, concentrated flavors, cocktail mixes, beverage boosts and more.

