Presence Launches New Market Ready Services and Reporting Services

Presence, the national leading natural and organic products broker and service provider in the United States, has expanded its suite of innovative services with the addition of Market Ready Services and Reporting Services. Powered by Presence, Market Ready Services and Reporting Services are designed for new and emerging brands seeking innovative and affordable solutions. Through cutting-edge technologies, advanced business intelligence, communicative partnerships with key retailers across the country, these partners will have access to Presence resources and tools to help them grow build and maintain a strong market position to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

With a background and passion in Natural Products, Michelle Lobo serves as Vice President of Market Ready Services. Market Ready Services gives emerging brands, and brands newer to the market, access to Presence’s team of experts to deliver strategies for a roadmap to success. The service is a three-month collaborative program for brands looking for a comprehensive strategic plan that supports the company and positions the brand for success in multiple channels. Whether brands look to sell in brick-and-mortar retail stores, or direct-to-consumer online, the Market Ready team works closely with clients to bring strategies to fruition throughout the brand’s journey. Market Ready Services sets brands up for success by providing tools, playbooks, and preparation guides, which consider all possible scenarios to avoid unwanted surprises as they penetrate the market and prepare for well-planned and orchestrated scaling of their business.

Reporting Services is a new offering that provides brands an impactful, industry-proven and cost-effective data management solution. With over 25 years of experience working with industry data, the department is led by Senior Director of Data Services and Analytics, Jerry Stroobosscher, who has been with Presence since 2012. As the market landscape continues to evolve, the importance of retail understanding is crucial Retailers and consumer companies constantly seek new ways to create a more personalized experience that will keep shoppers coming back for more. In today’s ultra-competitive data-driven environment, it’s crucial to have the right know-how and tools to navigate the market. Especially for small to mid-sized brands, it can be the difference that stands out from its competitors. With the new Reporting Services, Presence delivers easy-to-utilize data management tools that help provide a better understanding of the market, along with strategies and next steps through a user-friendly interactive reporting portal. The easy-to-interpret analytics reports with powerful metrics will help emerging brands create impactful data stories and maximize opportunities for retail, distribution, and marketing.

“These new services will become some of the cornerstones in the Presence family,” said Christine Tzumas, COO/owner. “We’ve been proactively forming these divisions since 2020 and we know Michelle and Jerry will lead their respective departments to excellence. As brand builders, our team of experts are more collaborative and more eager than ever to help emerging brands build their roadmap to success in the modern retail marketplace.”

Founded in 1990, Presence is the leading independent natural and organic CPG broker and service provider that partners with brands that share a commitment to taking care of the environment and people. Over the past 30+ years, Presence has grown from a small and humble Midwest-based natural and organic food broker to a national powerhouse with over 500 employees. Presence is dedicated to working in an environmentally conscious industry with talented professionals who are passionate about helping brands expand their market share. Having successfully grown sales and built partnerships within the natural and conventional CPG channels, Presence offers a myriad of retail, wholesale, and other manufacturer services.

