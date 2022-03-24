The Fresh Factory Expands Capabilities in the Wellness Shot Category

CAROL STREAM, Ill.– The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE: FRSH) (FRA: Q4Z) (“The Fresh Factory” or the “Company”), a mission-driven platform for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, continues to expand its growing and diverse set of capabilities by adding shot-line equipment to the Company’s manufacturing facility located in Carol Stream, Illinois (the “Facility”). With the new technology, the Company can produce 2–4 oz recyclable PET plastic bottles, increasing efficiency and exemplifying The Fresh Factory’s dedication to innovation.

In 2019, the functional-shots sector was valued at USD 369.3 million and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027[1]. ResearchAndMarkets.com suggests the rise in demand for functional shots was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers searched for products to reduce the chances of illness and to boost immunity.

“More than ever, people want clean-label food and fresh ingredients,” said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-founder of The Fresh Factory. “This best-in-class shot-line equipment will allow us to meet the needs of the innovative fresh-food brands we support.”

Wellness Shot-Line Capabilities

Equipment includes descrambler, filler, capper, labeler, and date coder

Fills clean-label, all-natural, organic, and kosher drinks in square and round bottles

Produce is fresh-pressed on-site at the Facility to guarantee freshness

The Company has wide-ranging labeling capabilities for various bottle sizes and types

“This new technology broadens our customer base to include brick-and-mortar grocers, juiceries, retail brands, meal-kit companies, and the rapidly growing e-commerce sector,” said Mike Weglarz, EVP of Commercialization at The Fresh Factory. “The speed and efficiency provided by the shot-line equipment also enable us to scale up current production and further expand into the fastest-growing segment in the cold-pressed business unit.”

As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory composts 100% of the pulp waste generated while cold-pressing produce, nearly 40% of which is procured in the Midwest.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole.

