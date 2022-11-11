VendiBean Now Serving Offices Across the Nation

As employers across the country look to lure employees back into the office, beverage-tech startup VendiBean announces its newly-formed partnerships with some of the largest vendors in the office-coffee industry, to now offer its smart office-coffee solution to companies across the Nation. The expansion will support VendiBean in continuing to elevate the standard of workplace amenities and quality coffee options for culture-focused workplaces.

Developed by Co-Founders and brother-sister duo Teal and Tristan Cooper in 2017, VendiBean has since serviced some of the largest corporate offices throughout half a dozen U.S. regions with its proprietary, state-of-the-art technology and a custom-line of coffee options, served barista-style via a self-serve, interactive machine.

“Our generation has grown accustomed to high-quality, craft coffee being available on every corner, and they’re expecting the places they spend their time to follow suit,” said Teal Cooper, President and Co-Founder of VendiBean. “We’re bridging the gap between what’s available inside and outside of the workplace, by delivering a proven-and-scalable solution for employers to attract, retain and engage talent while fostering a culture that keeps up with the modern-day needs and wants of their teams.”

Never compromising quality for convenience, the team behind VendiBean has worked diligently to perfect the automated espresso experience and bring its smart-coffee machine to some of the largest corporate offices across the country, such as Buzzfeed, HP, Puma, Wing Stop, LiquidIV, COX Communications, and more.

What customers are saying:

“Our team LOVES the VendiBean machine and all of the non-dairy options.” – LiquidIV

“Just wanted to say — we’ve had the machine for 2 days now and it has been a HUGE hit.” – Buzzfeed

“The VendiBean machine has been the hangout spot where our team connects with each other – the new-age water cooler.” – Perfect Snacks

As of fall 2022, VendiBean has machines installed in the Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, and Seattle regions. The rollout to nationwide availability will maintain VendiBean’s premier, white-glove service, from set-up and installation to ongoing maintenance. The automated VendiBean machines offer real-time data reporting and inventory controls, as well as built-in sensors to optimize functionality and service needs.

“We’re excited to continue being a solution for office managers, HR teams, and corporate leadership to save time, money, and energy, while helping them excite their teams to spend more time in-office, connecting and collaborating with one another,” said Tristan Cooper, Co-Founder, and CEO of VendiBean. “The enthusiasm and positive feedback we’ve received around our machine technology, user experience, and quality of beverages within our existing customers and geographies gives us the confidence to expand our presence nationwide, and set the [coffee] bar higher than ever before.”

VendiBean is ideal for high-volume offices and corporate campuses with 3x more product capacity than a tabletop counter coffee machine, offering more than 21 drink selections, inclusive of barista-quality oat milk, coconut milk, and chai drink options.

About VendiBean

VendiBean is the first smart office-coffee solution for culture-focused workplaces. As a bev-tech startup, founded and led by brother-sister duo Teal and Tristan Cooper, VendiBean is elevating the standard of how workplaces serve coffee and solving some of the greatest challenges in the office coffee solution industry.

