ZTPR Announces Beverage Expansion and Division

Los Angeles and Nashville-based agency ZTPR has been branching off slowly over the past year into the beverage and spirits industries, and now has announced it is opening up a full division.

Founded in 2014 by Zack Teperman, ZTPR is a full-service public relations agency that immerses themselves into whatever brand they are representing, while developing a strategy to help drive success to accomplish the goals you set forth. The firm’s past and current successes in the beverage industry include: VIDE Beverages (Sal Campisi, Ryan Laverty & Olivia Culpo), Fiji Water, Vita Coco, Club EarlyBird (Chuckie & Shelby Gregory), Tekeen (Christian Alvarez), Seoul Juice (Luis Manta), STLTO (Sarah Liberatore) and CardoMax (Sean Matson).

“People are seeking out alternatives these days to the usual suspects in the beverage industry, and I’m excited to have our agency continue to help some of the passionate ‘small guys’ get their drinks out there and known, as they are truly better in so many ways, they just need the right attention!” says Teperman.

With the announcement of this expansion, Teperman is committing more funds and support to bring in a team that will concentrate on this division more into the next quarter of 2022.