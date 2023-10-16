American Aronia Accelerator (A3) Bringing Food, Beverage and Supplement Formulators to Supply Side West

FARGO, N.D.— Consumers are placing greater importance on living healthier lifestyles with plenty of exercise, driving demand for nutritious products that help them with recovery from physical activity. According to Grand View Research, the global sports nutrition market valued at $42.9 billion in 2022 is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.[1] With a wide array of health benefits such as increasing iron levels in the body and assisting with exercise recovery, aronia berries are the ingredient for food, beverage, and supplement formulators to utilize in meeting this demand. From farming to product formulation, American Aronia Accelerator (A3) serves as a network of businesses and partners that presides over all stages of the aronia supply chain, and will bring its top-tier ingredients to Supply Side West in Las Vegas, NV at Booth #3165 from Oct. 23 to 27 through supplier Orgenetics.

“Looking after personal wellbeing is a growing priority for Americans and they are seeking foods that will help them recuperate from their physical activity,” said Orgenetics Senior Vice President of Business, Saumil Maheshvari. “We look forward to bringing A3’s high quality aronia berries to Supply Side West so manufacturers can utilize them in active nutrition products that will satisfy this growing desire among consumers.”

Aronia berries’ effectiveness as an athletic supplement is supported by a 2023 study in the journal Nutrients, which found that 90 days of aronia consumption after aerobic activities led to a decrease in Interleukin 6, which causes inflammation and typically increases with exercise.[2] Additionally, a study from Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition discovered that aronia berries increase iron levels in athletes and “reduce the consequences of an intensive training load.”

In addition to its benefits as an active recovery ingredient, aronia berries are healthy to cultivate. Whereas growing some superfruits can be environmentally taxing on ecosystems, aronia growing can scale exponentially without straining natural resources. Native to North America, aronia berries are a nutrient-packed superfood that Americans can truly call their own.

“Aronia berries have one of the highest antioxidant levels of any commercially available berry and they offer much needed nutrients to active people,” said Maheshvari. “We are pleased to attend Supply Side West and bring aronia berries to formulators who can introduce increasingly health-conscious Americans to America’s superfood, just what they need to support their active lifestyles.”

About American Aronia Accelerator (A3)

Since 2009, American Aronia Accelerator (A3) has served as a network of farmers and suppliers of natural products derived from aronia berry, providing food, beverage, and supplement formulators with aronia ingredients in powder, juice, and extract formats. With producers located in 12 American states and one Canadian province, A3 produces approximately 200,000 aronia plantings annually and its ingredients are rigorously tested batch to batch for organoleptic properties, microbiological controls, heavy metals, and polyphenol levels. Full data analysis available on request.

https://a3aronia.com/