Artemis International Introduces Expanded CherryCraft Line: A Unique Line of Tart Cherry Extracts Offering Multiple Standardized Polyphenol Levels

Artemis International, the leading supplier of Berryceutical ingredients to the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage industries, is thrilled to announce the launch of the expanded CherryCraft line, a groundbreaking line of true tart cherry extracts meticulously crafted to offer a wide range of standardized polyphenol levels. This novel collection of cherry extracts provides manufacturers of dietary supplements, as well as and food and beverage formulators, with a unique and customizable experience, allowing them to harness the numerous health benefits associated with cherry polyphenols using a CherryCraft extract that works best in their formulation.

Polyphenols, known for their powerful antioxidant properties, have gained significant attention in the health and wellness industry. Extensive research suggests that these bioactive compounds can help promote cardiovascular health, support immune function, combat inflammation, and aid in overall well-being.1 Tart Cherry polyphenols specifically are well-known to provide additional support in sports recovery.2,3,4 Recognizing a need for high-quality, polyphenol-standardized cherry ingredients, CherryCraft was developed to provide a comprehensive range of cherry extracts to cater to diverse needs.

CherryCraft is unique in its ability to deliver not just simple juice or pomace powders, but a range of extracts with guaranteed polyphenol levels from 1% to 14%. Unlike simple cherry powders which may vary in polyphenol content from batch to batch, CherryCraft is produced using an advanced, yet gentle membrane extraction process that ensures consistency and potency. Each extract guarantees precise polyphenol concentrations, enabling manufacturers to choose the specific level that aligns with their desired product benefits as well as meeting cost requirements.

The CherryCraft line is derived from premium-quality cherries cultivated in pristine orchards. These cherries are carefully selected for their exceptional taste, vibrant color, and high polyphenol content. Employing state-of-the-art extraction techniques, CherryCraft ensures that the essence of these remarkable cherries is expertly preserved, delivering maximum potency and bioavailability.

“We are excited to introduce our expanded CherryCraft line to meet the needs of our customers,” said Leslie Gallo, President of Artemis. “With our standardized polyphenol levels, finished product brands and formulators can confidently incorporate CherryCraft into their products, knowing they are receiving the potency they need. We believe in the power of cherry polyphenols and their positive impact on health, with significant benefits in sports formulations. We are pleased to offer our customers a range of extracts that cater to diverse needs and preferences. With clinical studies currently underway, we plan for CherryCraft to be the most clinically validated cherry extract on the market.”

About Artemis International

Artemis International was founded in 1995 by Jan Mills and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020. A woman-owned company, Artemis leads the industry in science-driven, flavonoid rich, berry-based nutraceutical ingredients, branded as Berryceuticals, for use in dietary supplements, food and beverages, and cosmeceutical products.

