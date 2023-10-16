Bartek Unveils Refortify Product Line

Bartek, the global leader in the production of malic and fumaric acid, is excited to introduce its new brand, Refortify, offering a range of high-quality and versatile electrolytes and fortification salts designed to meet the diverse needs of beverage and vitamin, mineral, and supplement (VMS) manufacturers. The official launch of Refortify and its inaugural product line will take place at the upcoming SupplySide West event.

SupplySide West attendees will see Bartek progress its commitment to innovation as the company debuts three ingredients under the Refortify brand: magnesium malate, mono sodium malate, and mono potassium malate. These ingredients address the crucial electrolyte and mineral supplement needs of consumers and can serve brands launching products in this fast-growing category.

Refortify products offer distinct advantages over other similar ingredients available in the industry. Bartek’s magnesium malate is very high in bioavailability, offers a taste-free profile, and delivers the lowest cost per unit of magnesium. Sodium hydrogen malate and potassium hydrogen malate are electrolytes that also enhance the flavor properties of finished products. The flavor development is described fresher, more balanced, and true-to-fruit, enhancing sour and helping to mask off-tasting active ingredients.

“Refortify is a breakthrough in mineral nutrition and electrolytes, offering a new tool in the formulators’ tool kit to meet growing demand for better nutrition and better tasting products,” said John Burrows, Chief Executive Officer of Bartek. “Bartek’s product development and application expertise coupled with its vertically integrated malate production guarantees cost-effective, consistent, high-quality solutions for formulators seeking to achieve their electrolyte and mineral fortification goals.”

“Refortify is s solution for better nutrition without sacrificing unique functionality or flavor,” said Mohammad Emami, Bartek’s Director of Marketing and Business Development. “It elevates products and offers health-conscious consumers the electrolyte and mineral support they need”.

Show attendees can visit Bartek’s booth (1739) or the New Product Zone to learn how the company’s proprietary ingredients and solutions-based approach can assist in product innovations or reformulation.

For More Information:

https://www.bartek.ca/