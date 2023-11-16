BarTrack Launches The Smart Draft System

The industry-leading hospitality data and beverage quality company BarTrack announces the release of its revolutionary draft monitoring solution, The Smart Draft System. By providing real-time access to beverage quality analytics and automating inventory management, BarTrack’s Smart Draft System helps bar, restaurant, brewery, and stadium management teams reduce waste, increase profits and guarantee a perfectly poured beverage every time.

So what makes it revolutionary? The first vertically integrated system of its kind, realtime data in the BarTrack App is paired with a full suite of plug-and-play sensors that provide real-time equipment health updates, preventative alerting, and beverage quality data on every aspect of Smart Draft System, including the Smart Kegerator and the newly released Smart Refrigerator, Smart Coolers, and Smart Glycol Power Pack. Since BarTrack’s Smart Draft System doesn’t require any moving pieces or obstruction to existing draft lines, it can be incorporated into any draft program with ease.

The innovative SmartDraft System product lineup is changing the way retailers interact with their draft systems, and revolutionizing the fragmented draft beverage space into a fully integrated ecosystem. “The Smart Draft System assists at every step of the draft beverage process, from inventory to maintenance, beverage ordering, analyzing data and pouring a perfect pint for every customer,” said Brett Danielson, co-founder and CEO of BarTrack. “We’re in the business of happier customers, less stressed bar managers and more lucrative bars, breweries, restaurants and stadiums.”

The Smart Draft System provides comprehensive reporting and analytics for every step of beverage inventory, illuminating how and why waste occurs. Through seamless POS integrations and an easy-to-use app, management teams can easily identify and correct issues in real time.

Armed with cutting-edge technology and analytics, as well as BarTrack’s team of consultants who know the unique challenges of managing a successful draft program, bar and management teams can use The Smart Draft System to interpret data, diagnose concerns and apply effective solutions, resulting in cost savings and increased profits.

About BarTrack

Founded in 2018, BarTrack is a hospitality quality and data technology company that has revolutionized the way bars, breweries, restaurants, and stadiums manage their inventory and eliminate costly waste. BarTrack’s flagship offering is a first of its kind non-intrusive beverage sensor technology platform with no moving parts. The company’s sensors and web-enabled software empower better inventory management and improved draft system diagnostics through the monitoring of a dozen beverage specific variables. This, in combination with Toast point-of-sale integration, is designed to help deliver a comprehensive view of the causes and impact of waste on the bottom line.

For More Information:

https://www.bartrack.beer/