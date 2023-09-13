BlackSquare to Partner with Thirsite on Offering a Platform Integration for Global Alcohol Ecommerce

BlackSquare, a global leader in alcohol ecommerce solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Thirstie Inc., a leading US-based alcohol delivery and ecommerce provider. By combining BlackSquare’s extensive technical, regulatory, and logistical expertise with Thirstie’s innovative solutions, this alliance aims to enhance the alcohol ecommerce landscape in the United States and globally. Together they will offer comprehensive solutions to producers worldwide, facilitating more effective consumer engagement and setting a new standard in customer experience and efficiency.

BlackSquare has been instrumental in transforming how alcohol producers connect with customers online. Navigating the complex journey from acquisition to last-mile delivery, BlackSquare’s Insight platform provides the structure for stability and growth. Thirstie has streamlined alcohol delivery, offering seamless, compliant, online shopping experiences across the United States.

The partnership enables Insight to integrate with Thirstie’s US-based platform, offering a comprehensive, data-driven view of business operations across all markets and digital channels. This collaboration enhances data visibility and efficiency, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

BlackSquare CEO, Matthew Protti said of this new endeavour, “BlackSquare is excited about this strategic partnership with Thirstie. By combining our expertise in global alcohol ecommerce and marketing with Thirstie’s robust platform in the US, we’re poised to empower alcohol producers to connect with consumers in a more meaningful way.”

About BlackSquare

Founded in 2010, BlackSquare is a global, Canadian headquartered company specializing in end-to-end ecommerce and direct-to-consumer support for enterprise clients in the global beverage alcohol industry. BlackSquare’s proprietary Insight platform provides a full suite of digital solutions to integrate and enable every part of the digital alcohol sales journey, from customer acquisition to engagement, to ecommerce enablement, to fulfilment coordination and logistics management.

About Thirstie

Thirstie, a New York-based technology company, is the leading e-commerce and data provider for alcohol brands, founded by Maxim Razmakhin and Devaraj Southworth in 2014. Thirstie powers branded e-commerce experiences within an industry three-tier compliant system. Transparency into consumer insights, analytics, and ROI helps brands improve performance marketing and their relationships with wholesalers.

For More Information:

https://www.blacksquare.io/