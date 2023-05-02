Breakthru Beverage Group and Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Announce Renewed 5-Year Partnership

Breakthru Beverage Group and Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits announced that they have signed an agreement on a new five-year partnership, continuing their strong collaboration to support Deutsch’s fast-growing portfolio. The agreement maintains Breakthru’s current, long-term representation of Deutsch Family in the Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Montgomery County, MD, Virginia and Washington, D.C. markets, where Breakthru will continue to leverage their best-in-class capabilities and sales teams to deliver for their partners.

“Breakthru has consistently delivered results that meet and exceed the commitments they’ve made,” said Peter Deutsch, CEO, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. “For these reasons and many more, including our shared values and histories as family-led businesses, extending our relationship with Breakthru was an easy decision. Breakthru continues to give us reasons to be confident in this partnership and we look forward to continued growth and success with them.”

Like Breakthru, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits is a family-led business built on the principles of hard work, integrity and an uncompromising passion for winning. They represent a strong and diverse portfolio that includes the brands of Josh Cellars, [ yellow tail ], Layer Cake, Redemption Whiskey, Gray Whale Gin, and Cantera Negra Tequila among others. Deutsch noted Breakthru’s consistent performance and delivering results beyond expectations among the reasons for the renewed partnership. With all their partners, Breakthru remains committed to being the most valued and accessible distributor to work with while aggressively advancing the company in a consumer-focused and digital world.

“Deutsch Family continues to create world-class brands which are resonating with retailers and shoppers. We are excited to build on the strong track record of success we’ve experienced together,” said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill’s son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright, [ yellow tail ] Fresh Twist; California: Bellacosa, Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake, The Calling; France: Beau Joie Champagne, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson’s Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale Gin and Cantera Negra Tequila.

